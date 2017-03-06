Don Landoll Inducted Into Kansas Business Hall Of Fame

Don Landoll of Marysville was recognized Thursday evening in Topeka among seven northeast Kansas business leaders who were inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

The honor highlights the significant contributions and achievements in business, as well as the supporting role each has played in their respective communities. Don Landoll was a guest on our Public Affairs program Saturday morning, and talked about his business philosophy, which has guided Landoll Corporation into a manufacturing concern with worldwide distribution.

In business for over 50 years, Landoll’s is Marshall County’s biggest employer, with around 750 employees locally.

The recognition for the Kansas Business Hall of Fame is an initiative of Junior Achievement in Kansas, which Landoll has been a strong supporter of in the Marysville community.