February Ranks As Eighth Warmest Since 1895

It didn’t crack the top five, but this past month did rank as the eighth warmest February since 1895.

K-State Research and Extension climatologist Mary Knapp says February was also fairly dry across Kansas.

Based on the historical weather data, Knapp says about 50 percent of the time, March is cooler-than-normal following a warm February.

The fact that we’ve had a very mild winter so far doesn’t rule out a cold spell in March or April. However, Knapp says that doesn’t look likely.

To improve precipitation totals, Knapp says the state needs a weather pattern that brings in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.