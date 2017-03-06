Jewell Man Airlifted After Suffering Burns In Beloit – UPDATE

A 21 year old was burned over 52% of his body due to an incident involving gasoline which was ignited by a controlled fire in south Beloit on Saturday. The injuries suffered by Trenton Mitchell of Jewell occurred at a residence on Roosevelt Street near Chautauqua Park late Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Mitchell was transported to Mitchell County Hospital and was later airlifted to the burn unit at Via Christi in Wichita. He is currently listed in stable condition, but is expected to have a long road to recovery ahead which could include hundreds of surgical procedures and months of physical therapy according to a Go Fund Me page which has been set up in his honor.

On Monday afternoon, Beloit Chief of Police Dave Elam released a statement which can be read by clicking the image below.