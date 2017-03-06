Lincoln County Commissioners – February 27, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS – February 27, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse. Vice-Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 10:02 a.m. with no others present. Commissioner Pflugh arrived at 10:04 a.m. Al Joe Wallace was absent. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: John Sorensen, Cindy Nelson, Howard Wehrman, Jim Wiebke, Norman Mannel, Alfred Aufdemberge, Rod Tromble, Jeremy Wiebke, Darrell Oetting, Richard Ancell, Katie Black, Alfred Aufdemberge, David Dohe, Delbert Wacker, Tony Wacker, Christen Robinson, Greg Babcock, Michel O’Hare, Jeff Bender, Brian Standley, Chad Blackwood and John Baetz.

Alexis Pflugh moved to allow tax abatement 2016-19 in the amount of $150.00, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The board approved to change the starting time for the March 20, 2017 regular meeting to begin at 9:15 a.m. to meet with KCAMP Administrator David Luke.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve February gross payroll in the amount of $192,424.67, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Emergency Manager David Dohe related that he will be holding a planning meeting on March 14 for a Functional Exercise that will be held on March 30, and that eighty percent of the exercise will be paid for by a grant; Kansas University is holding a Fire and Rescue Grain Engulfment Class on March 4; Storm Spotter Awareness week is March 5-11; and the annual Storm Spotter meeting will be held March 15.

Nursing Home Director Christen Robinson reported on nursing home activities. Robinson addressed questions by Commissioner Pflugh and spectators present in regards to Medicaid funding of residents within the facility; survey deficiencies on the building; and repairs that must be made due to federal mandates.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare reported that he has been contacted about purchasing two used anhydrous tank rail cars, that could possibly be used for culverts, the tanks are currently located at the Vesper interchange, and would cost $3,000 each, with the seller cutting the ends of the tanks; Post Rock Rural Water trenched across the county road, searching for their water line, supervisors have been contacted in regards to the matter; received notification that the contractors may proceed with Bridge Replacement project OS 33; equipment; and current projects.

Numerous comments, complaints and rhetoric was received from meeting attendees throughout the morning about the following subjects: the nursing home; Road and Bridge Department operations and personnel; and the WEB fund.

Alexis Pflugh moved to have a department meeting with Road and Bridge department employees, on March 31 at 10:00 a.m., seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The vice-chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 12:01 p.m.

The vice-chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:00 p.m.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve February accounts payable warrants in the amount of $270,815.81, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve the following board appointments, commencing March 1, 2017: Gary Jones, Barnard Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Mike Cole, Beverly Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Mike Street, First Rural Fire District, expiring February 29, 2020; Darrel Cheney, Hunter Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Terry Heller, Hunter Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Dean Thaemert, Sylvan Grove Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Ray Keller, Sylvan Grove Rural Fire District Governing Board Member, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Bret Kingan, Repeater Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Richard Ancell, Repeater Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Anna Marie Wolting, Transportation Bus Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Cynthia Nelson, Crime Victims Restitution Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Leo Duane Vonada, Preservation Board Commission, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Louis Zsusics, Preservation Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; John Good, Preservation Board, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Doris White, Delia Pittard Inheritance Guideline Committee, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Doris White, Childrens Healthcare Endowment Committee, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Lorelei Dohl, Hospital Board of Trustees, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Rodney Broberg, Hospital Board of Trustees, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Richard Ancell, Hospital Board of Trustees, three year term expiring February 29, 2020; Deborah Ortiz, Windpower Economic Benefit Fund Committee, three year term expiring February 29, 2020, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The board received, from Norman Mannel, a written complaint regarding a previous culvert request in Valley Township.

John Baetz, Sixteen 60 Publishing, Co, provided an update on the Live Lincoln County project, which includes a website and a magazine, that is focused on resources available within Lincoln County, and used as a tool to attract future residents. Baetz related that last year’s magazine was well received and that plans are to update the publication yearly. Baetz provided advertising rates and inquired if the County would consider being a shared Feature Advertiser with the Economic Development, similar to past editions. Alexis Pflugh moved to participate with Economic Development to be a Feature Advertiser in the 2017 edition of the Live Lincoln County magazine, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of February 21, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. The vice-chairman adjourned the meeting at 1:40 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.