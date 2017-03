An injury accident was reported in Nemaha County last Thursday evening around 11:30 p.m., on Kansas Highway 9, a half mile west of W6 Road.

Michele Hosler, age 19, of Onaga lost control and her vehicle and overturned. She was transported to the Holton Hospital.

An injury accident was reported in Washington County Saturday in the 2400 block of Quivera Road.

Debbie Nutsch of Washington wrecked her motorcycle, and was transported by Washington EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Marysville.