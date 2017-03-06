Presidio Brass Coming To Marshall County

Presidio Brass, a five-member brass ensemble from San Diego, Calif., will share their bold new generation of brass entertainment during a three-day residency in Marshall County. They combine a brass quintet with piano and percussion and perform fresh, original arrangements making their sound unique.

Their visit is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

They will give a public concert, “Sounds of the Cinema,” Tuesday, March 28, in the Marysville High School auditorium. Admission is free. The concert features Hollywood’s greatest hits with a dose of wit and humor that have become hallmarks of a Presidio Brass performance. The Marysville High School band and the Valley Heights High School band will perform with the ensemble.

“The second act will open with a combined performance,” said Brad Ekiss, president of the arts cooperative. “This is a rare opportunity for area students to get to perform with professional musicians.”

During the day the brass ensemble will spend two hours with both bands. They will give an hour-long educational workshop explaining the importance of practicing, talking about music careers, and sharing musical techniques with the students. They will also lead a rehearsal with the bands giving the students an opportunity to experience a professional rehearsal session.

While here, they will also visit Axtell High School and area nursing homes.

Presidio Brass has performed and provided educational outreach in over forty states, conducted master classes at many colleges and universities, and has been featured on National Public Radio.

Each member of the ensemble began his music career by joining his school’s band program. Inspired by the dedication of their school music teachers, Presidio Brass came together with the primary mission to promote music education and music appreciation in youngsters. For this reason, performances are often coupled with a master class or school program for which the quintet volunteers their time.

Members of the Presidio Brass have performed with major symphony orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Las Vegas Philharmonic, and San Diego Symphony, and have shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, and Quincy Jones. When not on tour, they continue to perform throughout the country as freelance artists; they also operate an annual summer music camp in San Diego for brass students of all ages.

Presidio Brass has released four recordings: Stolen Moments, a collection of popular classical and jazz selections, Christmas Day, an assortment of well-loved holiday favorites, Sounds of the Cinema, which includes pieces from their signature stage performance of the same name, and their newest release, Rhapsody in Brass, a collection of popular American music influenced by classical and jazz idioms.

For more information about their residency or performance people may contact Ekiss at 785-562-7728.