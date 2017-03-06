Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – March 6, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday March 6, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda Items:

Change orders 2016-56-73

There was No Citizen Contact

Gary Ouellette made the motion to approve the consent agenda David Willbrant Seconded, all in favor motion carried.

Duane Bruna Environmental Science Director and Frank Durst presented estimates on a 2006 Chevy that is in need of work on the engine in the amount of 7303.30.

Gary Ouellette said he would like to see a second estimate they all agreed there needs to be a second estimate.

Duane reported that Jeff Walker, KDHE was in to approve their 5 year plan. Duane also ask about advertising for seasonal help, the commission was all in favor.

Commissioners gave Duane permission to get Quotes on another vehicle but would like for him to look at 5 years or newer.

Francine Crome Co Appraiser provided Ag information to the Commissioners, and also presented 2017 Contract for Kimble Mapping Inc. for 9800.00 maintenance.

David Willbrant made the motion to accept the contract Gary Ouellette seconded all in favor, motion carried.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to go into executive session for non-elected personnel to include Diana Svanda, County Clerk and Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney for 20 minutes David Willbrant seconded all in favor, motion passed. Upon returning no action taken.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for non-elected personal to include Diana Svanda, County Clerk and Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney for another 20 minutes Gary Ouellette seconded a in favor, motion carried. Upon returning no action taken.

Gloria More Tourism Director updated the commissioners on what she has done the month of February.

Gloria reported that she will be attending Destination Capitol Hill March 28 and 29 and that she will fund the trip herself, commissioners ask her to let them know what the cost would be and they may consider helping with the cost.

Cliff Stewart with the Washington County Community Garden asked for approval to move one of the water hydrants 100 feet to the east due to growth of the garden, the cost for this is around $200.00 commissioners agreed to give the community Garden $100.00. Cliff also asked due to the number of participates, if the garden could be expanded.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to expand the garden area and to give $100.00 to help move the hydrant David Willbrant seconded all in favor, motion carried.

David Roblez Temporary Janitor, reported that there was an issue with the front step masonry. Commissioners ask him to talk to Justin Novak to see if he could be of some assistance.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 20 minutes under Attorney-Client Privilege including Elizabeth Hiltgen County Attorney, Gary Ouellette seconded, motion carried. Upon returning no action taken.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 30 minutes to include Elizabeth Hiltgen County Attorney and Diana Svanda County Clerk, Gary Ouellette seconded motion carried. After returning no action was taken.

Tim Mueller made the motion to adjourn at 12:45 Gary Ouellette seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting is March 13, 2017