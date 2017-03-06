A Washington man, Roger Smith, was arrested February 28th, and was held on $5,000 bond on pending charges of criminal threat and aggravated assault, in connection with his arrest as authorities answered a disturbance call at 301 west 4th Street.
Washington Man Arrested Following Disturbance Call
ByBruce Dierking
-
Weather Forecast
Marysville, KS
clear sky
40.1 ° F
41 °
39.2 °
65%
7.6mph
1%
Tue
54 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
56 °
Fri
72 °
Sat
47 °
ON FM 95.5 KNDY
Mar 8 @ 4:45 PM – 6:15 PM Gross Memorial Coliseum
High School Basketball on KNDY-FM. Listen Live at http://www.kndyradio.com or in the KNDY-FM mobile apps. 1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Mar 9 @ 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Gross Memorial Coliseum
High School Basketball on KNDY-FM. Listen Live at http://www.kndyradio.com or in the KNDY-FM mobile apps. 1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Mar 9 @ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM United Wireless Arena
High School Basketball on KNDY-FM. Listen Live at http://www.kndyradio.com or in the KNDY-FM mobile apps. 1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Mar 12 @ 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Every time he gets in front of the microphone, Bob Kingsley adds to his status as the most listened-to radio voice in country music history. The Host and Executive Producer of Bob Kingsley’s Country Top[...]
ON FM 94.1 & AM 1570 KNDY
Mar 9 @ 4:45 PM – 6:15 PM Hutchinson Sports Arena
Marysville High School Basketball on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY 3A Boys State Basketball Quarterfinals Listen Live via the KNDY XTRA Mobile App, or the KNDY XTRA link to the right.
Mar 9 @ 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM The Sprint Center
Kansas State University Wildcat Basketball from the K-State Sports Network. Due to our contract with the K-State Sports Network we are unable to stream Wildcat Basketball on our website.
Mar 12 @ 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
The Classic Radio Variety Show Plays Each Sunday on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 What is now known as the Bill Miller Shows began nearly 40 years ago in Pittsburg, Kansas. That’s where Jim Harbart and[...]
Mar 12 @ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Join Herb Hoeflicker each Sunday as Herb plays classic country music on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.
Community Calendar
Jun 16 @ 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM 2nd Annual 2 day All Nebraska Tractor Ride
This 2 day tractor drive is sponsored by Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association. Registration will be on Thursday 4 p..m at the Imperial Mall food court entrance (north end) with supper provided by Napoli’s Italian[...]
Aug 18 @ 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Crystal Lake Recreation Area
On Friday August 18 9th Annual tractor Drive. Registration will start at 10 a.m. and drive will leave promptly at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. 34th Annual show will be August 19 and 20[...]