Local State Legislators Hold Community Forum – Part I (AUDIO)

Kansas Farm Bureau hosted a state legislative forum on Saturday, March 4 at the First Christian Church in Beloit with local Representative Susan Concannon of Beloit and Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia.

Bowers is the Chair of the Kansas Senate Rural Ag Caucus and is also a member of the Judiciary Committee and Utilities Committee. Concannon is the House Republican Caucus Chair, Vice Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and is a member of the Appropriations Committee and Tax Committee.

Concannon opened by discussing the 80+ page Kansas Supreme Court ruling released on school funding. The decision said block grant funding, which has been in place for the past two years to allocate money for Kansas schools, was described as unconstitutional as well as inadequate in the ruling.

Representative Susan Concannon

Concannon spoke about the litigant’s case which was successfully argued against the current block grant funding apparatus.

http://www.sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/SUSAN-CUT-1.mp3

Concannon went on to explain the open-endedness of the ruling which came down last week.

Senator Elaine Bowers



Bowers discussed the state senate’s role regarding the issue of school funding as well.

Stay tuned to KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News for more from this legislative forum.