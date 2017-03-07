Mitchell County Man Dies Fighting Fire Near Hunter

On Friday last week at about 4 p.m. Mitchell County Fire, Sheriff’s office and EMS responded to 1457 V Road near Hunter for a structure fire. The event was initially reported as a grass fire and EMS was asked to respond as a standby for fire crews. However, the fire eventually spread to outbuildings on the property owned by Doug Greiner.

During the course of trying to help fight the fire, the 58 year old Mr. Greiner suffered an apparent heart attack and did not survive. EMS transported him to Mitchell County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead sometime later.

Funeral services for Mr. Griner will be held Friday in Hunter