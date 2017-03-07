Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – March 6, 2017

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

March 6, 2017 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 6, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he is considering purchasing wider tires for the new motor grader. Commissioners advised Dennis to go ahead and try these wider tires.

• he is preparing the dust control ad for 2017 that will be published in the paper. Dennis shared the ad with Commissioners for their review.

• Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp received 2017 federal fund paperwork that needs to be signed by the Commissioners and submitted. Commissioners signed the paperwork as presented.

Dennis Henry moved to approve the February 2017 warrants and pay vouchers as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the February 27, 2017 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• the patrol car with engine problems is now back up and running.

• one of the new patrol cars ordered for 2017 has been delivered.

• they are currently holding twelve inmates in the jail.

• they booked in six individuals into the jail this past week.

• they are investigating a couple of grass fires that occurred in the county recently.

• he is leaning toward going with the State platform for the next 911 upgrade.

Kiley Floyd and Mike Stallbaumer with the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the possibility of obtaining an easement from Nemaha County for the relocation of the helicopter pad at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital. County Attorney Brad Lippert joined this discussion as well. Following discussion,

Commissioners advised Ms. Floyd and Mr. Stallbaumer to move forward with getting the property surveyed and speaking to Gudenkauf Tree Service about relocating some of the trees in the area.

Commissioners had no further county business to discuss with County Attorney Brad Lippert at this time.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to speak to Commissioners about an advertisement that she would like to put in the paper regarding donations toward expanding the meals on wheels program in Nemaha County and toward building a new Senior Center in Nemaha County.

Diane requested an executive session with Commissioners. Gary Scoby moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 11:30 am to discuss non-elected personnel. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 11:30 am with no action taken by Commissioners following the executive session.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 12:20 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 9:00 am.