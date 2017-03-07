Statewide Tornado Drill Set For Tuesday at 10 A.m.

Kansans are being urged to take part in the statewide tornado safety drill today at 10 a.m. If severe weather is imminent, the backup date for the tornado drill will be Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

People are encouraged to check their home emergency kit to make sure it has everything they need. Replace outdated items, make sure flashlights and battery-operated radios are working, and test the backup batteries. If you don’t have an emergency kit, now is a good time to start putting one together.

There are many good checklists available online to use as guidelines for putting a kit together including KSReady.gov. Make sure you have the basics such as water, high-energy snacks and first aid supplies.

This week is also a good time to sit down with your family and review your home emergency plan.