Trenton Mitchell of Jewell, who suffered serious burns over much of his body in a fire incident in Beloit on Saturday took a turn for the worse on Tuesday and passed away during the night.

Mitchell had been airlifted from Beloit to the burn unit at Via Christi in Wichita where he had been hospitalized since late Saturday. He was 21 years old.

Our initial report on this story can be found here… http://www.sunflowerstateradio.com/2017/03/06/jewell-man-airlifted-after-suffering-burns-in-beloit/