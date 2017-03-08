Oscar Stauffer Award Winning Announcer To Call Hanover Games For KNDY

Dusty Deines, who will be calling the Hanover girls and boys basketball games for FM 95.5 KNDY this week in Hays, will receive the Oscar Stauffer Award as an Outstanding Sportscaster in Kansas.

The annual award will be presented during the tournament, and is recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association and Kansas Association of Broadcasters as outstanding talent, based on play by play coverage. Deines is Sports Director for sister stations KD Country 94 – KDNS, and Z-96.3 The Lake – KZDY at Glen Elder, which are owned by Dierking Communications, owner of KNDY AM & FM.

After graduation from Trego Community High School, and Colby Community College, Deines took the position in 2003. He has since called countless games, including many football, volleyball, and basketball games for area teams on KNDY in postseason action.

Previous recipients of the award include Bob Davis, Wyatt Thompson, and Brian Hanni. Mike Hammett, a graduate of Marysville High School, and former announcer at KNDY won the award in 2011.