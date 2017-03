Another arrest was made Monday in connection with the pursuit of Brandon Kopf, arrested on charges related to his fleeing an accident in Beatrice.

His girlfriend, Cherish Lovell of Wymore, was taken into custody when she was discovered living with Kopf at a home in Verdon. Lovell had attested last week that she did not know the whereabouts of Kopf, who was also sought on weapons charges.

Lovell faces felony charges of harboring a fugitive.