Golden Age Center Hosts Health Program On May 17

(Oberlin, KS) – Brain fog, or ‘chemobrain’, is a common problem reported by cancer patients who have undergone chemotherapy treatment. The community is invited to learn more about the hows and whys of chemobrain and strategies to help manage the symptoms during a free program at Golden Age Center, 105 W. Maple, Oberlin, Kan., on Wednesday, May 17. The program is open to the public and will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Susan Krigel, PhD, a clinical psychologist with Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), will address memory issues and factors that can impair organization and recall. The presentation is part of a monthly Turning Point health and wellness series at the Golden Age Center. The sessions are presented via interactive televideo (ITV) through Decatur Health System’s (DHS) membership in MCA, the outreach arm of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Dr. Krigel’s cancer-focused counseling career began more than a decade ago when she worked with the National Cancer Institute. “Chemobrain is real and complex but there are some steps patients can take to better cope with it,” says Krigel.

The Journal of Clinical Oncology reports that up to 75% of cancer patients show symptoms of some mental impairment. Studies published in the Journal have also shown that the cognitive changes are more significant in older patients.

“For any patient it can be very frustrating when there’s a side-effect that impacts their ability to think clearly,” explains DHS physician assistant, Sean Conroy, PA-C.

To participate in the Chemobrain program and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call the Golden Age Center at 785-475-3222.