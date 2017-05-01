Update On Prairie Land & Sunflower Electric Power Restoration Efforts

By Mandi Fick – KQNK News

Prairie Land crews continue to patrol lines in the outage area and the number of broken poles and wires continues to climb. Power has been restored to substations from St. Francis, KS to Atwood, KS and the Norcatur substation has also been re-energized. Several areas in the Atwood to Herndon to Traer vicinity have not been patrolled due to lack of available personnel, but crews are working in that direction.

Digger truck crews are making progress in the Morland, KS area; south and west of Norton, KS; west of Sebelius Reservoir; and north west of Oberlin, KS. Crews will soon be working east and west of Oberlin.

Sunflower Electric Power Corporation transmission lines are down in several locations west of Norcatur, KS; east and west of Oberlin, KS; east and west of Herndon, KS; and east of Atwood, KS. Until transmission service is restored, power restoration east of Atwood, Ludell, Herndon, and Oberlin areas will be limited. Mobile crews will continue to patrol line and change line feeds between substations the rest of the day.

CAUTION: POWER LINES LYING ON THE GROUND ARE VERY DANGEROUS. REPORT ALL HAZARDS YOU BECOME AWARE OF TO PRAIRIE LAND ELECTRIC at 1-800-577-3323. Stay safe as you travel.