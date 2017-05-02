Kansas Legislators Try, Try Again To Pass Tax Package

The Kansas Legislature is taking an old adage to heart when it comes to not succeeding the first time.

Kansas legislators drafted a new plan to fix the state budget by increasing personal income taxes that is similar to one Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed back in February.

Negotiators for the state House and Senate agreed on the details Monday evening. They believe their plan would raise $879 million over two years.

The plan emerged from talks among top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. It would boost income tax rates and return Kansas to having three income tax rates instead of the present two.

The top rate would be 5.45 percent for the wealthiest taxpayers. Kansas currently has two tax brackets with a top rate of 4.6 percent.