Mitchell County Commissioners – May 1, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Mitchell County Courthouse. The commissioners met with County Attorney Mark Noah to discuss the cost of an autopsy conducted on Sean Cooper of Clyde who was killed in April when his pickup crossed the center line on Highway 24 near Asherville and collided with a semi.

The commissioners were unclear as to who requested the autopsy, and therefore who was liable to pay the bill of about $2,000. The commissioners submitted a check for the expense, but were still unsure who made the autopsy request. It was confirmed that the family of Mr. Cooper did not make the request. The family said they were informed by the Kansas Highway Patrol that an autopsy would be performed as standard procedure when the cause of a fatality accident is unknown. County Attorney Noah confirmed the statutes on when an autopsy is required.

Solomon Valley Community Development Director Heather Hartman discussed recent tours she partook in with regional planning of manufacturing facilities in Clay Center.

Kathy Webster of Pawnee Mental Health appeared to ask the commissioners to sign a proclamation declaring May Mental Health Month with a theme of “End the stigma. Tell your story.”

The commissioners signed the declaration which states, in part, “Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being and mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation. People with mental illness make important contributions to our families and communities. Stigma and fear of discrimination keep many who would benefit from mental health services from seeking help.”

The commissioners then requested all county departments submit their fiscal year 2018 budgets by mid-June and requested they budget a 10 percent increase for insurance.

Commissioner Tom Claussen said he believes county departments need to stay flat and not increase any budget expenditures outside of insurance.

The Mitchell County Commissioners will reconvene on Monday, May 8 at the Mitchell County Courthouse.