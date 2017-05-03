Glen Elder City Council – May 2017

The Glen Elder City Council met at City Hall on Monday, May 1.

Garry Clark of the Glen Elder Fire Department discussed work performed on a fire truck. He also said there is an old ambulance that can be stationed in Glen Elder. EMS Director Kelly Hawk asked if the city would like to have it, maintain it and use it locally for the dive team at Waconda Lake. Hawk said approval would have to be made by the commissioners. The unit would be a part of the fire department fleet and used as a rescue vehicle. The council expressed interest in the unit, and Clark will return at a later date with more information.

Chris Wagner delivered the code enforcement report. He discussed several code violations he has been following and seeking correction from property owners. Wagner mentioned an antique car body at 400 E. Main. The city will send a letter to ask that it be removed.

A garage was recently torn down in town upon request by the city. Wagner said he is following up on other issues and will report back. He also said the NCRPC will be providing training on nuisance abatement.

Joe Wildfong was approved to have a fourth dog, which is a hunting dog, inside the city limits.

Councilor Ken Kugler reminded the group about the county wide clean-up taking place this week. Resident can take most items to the Mitchell County Landfill and pay no landfill fees thanks to a grant.

The council then discussed utility rates. City Clerk Jeri Senger had gathered information requested by the council. It was the consensus of the council to hold off on any possible increases until later in the year. The council will re-address the issue in August.

ATV permits were approved for Rodger and Jerri Williams, Darel Stuart and Michael Ptacnik.

Building permits were approved for Lynn Root on a new deck at 201 E. Main. A new storage shed for Gary and Carla Carl at 204 E. Allen. A new garage for Landen Cleveland at 308 N. College, and a new building for Ryan Duskie on West 2nd Street.

City Superintendent Eldon Behymer referenced the list for planting new trees in the city. Several had to be removed to accommodate the new sidewalks. Any property owner who had a tree removed will be able to replace them. Behymer has been working with Great Plains Landscaping. Property owners could select the tree or trees they want and the city will purchase them at a discounted rate and bill the end user. The planting season will be coming to an end in the next few weeks. The council decided it was too close to the end of the planting season to start now, and they will take the issue back up in the fall.

Behymer said repairs to the city’s bucket truck were expected to cost about $8,000. Significantly more work was needed than first realized, and the cost to complete the repairs will be closer to $16,000. Behymer suggested they try to make-due with the truck as is and hope they can get another year or two out of it. He suggested purchasing a new truck at that time rather than continue to put money in the existing one.

He also said the bobcat tractor had a wheel break and nearly fall off while in use recently. They had to replace the bearings with heavier ones. Behymer suggested looking and budgeting for a $20-$25,000 replacement tractor.

In the Clerk’s Report, Senger discussed taking city customer ACH payments at the Guaranty State Bank and the paperwork which needed to be completed to allow that. The Guaranty will be replacing the Central National Bank branch in Glen Elder beginning next week.

She also covered upcoming elections for the fall. Mayor Ryan Duskie will be up for reelection as well as councilors Sheila Paxson and Larry Wheeler. There is a filing deadline for interested city council and mayoral candidates of June 1. She also said Dunstan Trucking provided the city with handwritten weigh tickets. She is still asking for copies of weigh tickets from the scales they use at Farmway Coop.

The Glen Elder City Council is next scheduled to meet on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.