Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/1/2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday May 1, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Budget Request received, Emergency Management and Custodian

Mary Tate and Anita Bott – Pawnee Mental Health, Presented a Proclamation presenting May as Mental Health Month. David Willbrant made the motion to accept the proclamation as Mental Health month, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion all in favor, motion carried.

David Willbrant received a phone call from Jim Stark, asking if it was acceptable for them to pray around the flag pole in front of the courthouse on May the 4th at noon. Commissioners all agreed that it would be ok.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk ask Kathy Fritz, Deputy County Clerk to come meet with the commissioners and help explain the Hanover Hospital budget.

4 fuel bids were noted, David Willbrant made the motion to accept the low bid from Sapp Brothers, Petroleum, Inc. Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management – Presented pictures of a chemical spill that happened within the county, Randy also reported that KDOT is no longer helping with signs or traffic control, he also praised the sheriff office for their help with traffic control. Tim Mueller ask Randy for more information on fire escape information for the courthouse building.

Gloria Moore – Tourism Director, Updated the commissioners on her department and upcoming events. The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation requested a silent Auction item, commissioners agreed to a gift basket to be donated.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director and Kathy Ouellette Chairman of Solid Waste Committee met with the commissioners about cardboard recycling. Duane presented 2015 and 2016 recycling summary on cardboard. Kathy reported that if the county stop picking up cardboard the cost for Hamm’s to dispose of it would cost $38.55 per Ton, Gary thinks the cardboard recycling is costing the county to much money, Tim reported that he has talked to people around the county that would like for the county to keep the cardboard recycling.

Duane also submitted the Solid Waste Management Plan for approval, No decision was made. There will be a Solid Waste meeting at the First National Bank meeting room on May 18th at 6:00 about recycling, the public is invited to attend. Kathy praised Duane and his department for trying to educate the public on recycling.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to go into executive session for 5 minutes for personnel Issues to include Duane Bruna, David Willbrant seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

There being no further business Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn David Willbrant seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting is May 8, 2017.