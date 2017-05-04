Downs City Council – May 1, 2017

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held May 1, 2017, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: Devin Renken, John Bisnette, John Cary, Teri Cordill, Tonya Kuhn. Also present: Evan Joy, Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Ron Duran.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

John B. moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve the minutes of the April 17, 2017 meeting. Carried.

Terry had nothing for code enforcement. Mayor Brush noted that the city crew had agreed to take pictures of code enforcement issues. Bruce said that they could check on the mowing at 419 Division.

Bruce reported that there was no progress at the Boxum/Mason property on west Railroad. He asked how to proceed as this is past the April 28th deadline. Council requested a phone call to the owner.

Bruce reported that the Board of Zoning Appeals has a public hearing on May 24, 2017, 4:00 p.m.

Ron Duran, Animal Control, presented a written report of activities. Bruce had prepared a new form for use with impoundments. Ron will be sending out notices for delinquent dog tags. Ron will check on the number of cats harbored at a residence on Ray Street. Ron will check further on getting a rollover phone number for animal control.

A Condition Assessment Report on the water tower inspection was reviewed. No deficiencies were noted.

Terry reported that the city crew is getting the south ballfield ready for K-18 practices. They are finishing up benches for the north field, getting the pool ready, and mowing. Terry said that Duane Miller had inquired about connecting to sewer at Miller Welding. Terry asked if the council had made a decision on additional summer help. No decision has been made at this time.

City Clerk reported that EMC had conducted the city insurance audit on Wednesday, April 26. The city audit is planned for May 24th. Clerk also noted that the office is now set up to accept debit/credit cards for utility billing payments.

Mayor Brush presented her appointments for the coming year. Linda Miller and Jim Cary were appointed to the Planning Commission, 2017-2020. Charlene Beougher and Don Heiland were appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, 2017-2020. Council committees and additional appointed positions remained the same. John C. moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve the mayor’s appointments as presented. Carried.

Tonya moved, seconded by John B., to approve special use permit #17-05. Carried.

Devin moved to approve special use permits #17-17 and #17-18. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

John C. moved, seconded by Devin, to approve a builder contractor license #17-42. Carried.

Devin moved to approve a demolition permit #17-07. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

Tonya moved, seconded by Devin, to approve a building permit #17-08, contingent on payment of fee. Carried.

Devin moved, seconded by John B., to approve building permit #17-06. Carried.

Pool rates were discussed. Teri moved, seconded by Tonya, to keep the pool rates the same as last year. Carried.

There was nothing new at this time regarding the water treatment plant. Terry will be contacting Wilson & Co.

Mayor Brush had received an email from Rick Harris, Union Pacific. Rick is on vacation. Mayor Brush will follow up at a later date.

John B. reported on information concerning a septic system at the Sheldon Remus property. More information is needed regarding costs and state guidelines.

At 5:45 p.m., John C. moved, seconded by John B., to recess into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss matters relating to non-elected personnel, with the mayor, city attorney, clerk, and council present. Carried.

At 6:00 p.m., regular session resumed. No action was taken.

Devin reported that the north side of Commercial Street is in need of repair. Devin left the meeting for a school program.

Teri reported that the Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant application was submitted for pool deck repairs.

Teri had a citizen request for a grant application to replace the tennis courts. Council may consider at a later date. Terry will be providing new nets, seating, and doing some painting to refresh the courts.

John C. had met with Roy DeBey for his recommendations concerning the clinic. Options to divert the water were discussed. John also provided photos of the north wall and crawl space showing wet spots. John C. and John B. will touch base with Donnie File this week and for clarification on an outside vent.

Mayor Brush asked Bruce to follow up with the Sheriff’s office regarding the vandalism at the memorial park.

Mayor Brush requested that Terry get some costs estimates on sewer upgrades.

Vouchers were reviewed and signed.

Bruce had a phone call at this time from Richard Boxum. He has cleaned up his property, and mowed, and plans to have the area cleaned up in 90 days.

John B. moved seconded by Teri, to approve the vouchers and payrolls as presented. Carried.

At 6:47 p.m., John B. moved to adjourn the meeting. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried.

Meeting adjourned.