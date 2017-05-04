Lincoln County Commissioners – April 24, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

April 24, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, April 24, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Katy Black, Joan Wilson, Monica Wilson, Gerry Miller, Mona Gerstman, Darrell Oetting, Bev Fisher, Jeannie Fern, Howard Wehrman, Allan Serrien, Wanda Backstrom, Steve Schneider, Nancy Walter, Dwight Heller, Mary Powell, Michel O’Hare, Bob Howe, Leann Bishop, Robert Crangle, Kelly Larson, John Baetz, Jim Wiebke and Jeremy Wiebke.

The chairman recessed the meeting to the basement meeting room at 10:00 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting at 10:03 a.m. in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.

Wanda Backstrom, 12th Judicial District Community Corrections presented grant applications for the board’s approval and explained allocations for the Community Corrections/Juvenile Services programs. Terry Finch moved to allow Al Joe Wallace to sign the 12th Judicial District FY 2018 Community Corrections Grant Application and FY 2018 Behavioral Health Grant Application Signatory Approval Forms, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the April 17, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Nancy Walter, Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce related that Lincoln will be a stopping point for the Bike Across Kansas participants on June 13. Walter related that there are currently more than 700 bikers registered and that the Chamber is planning activities and food stands for the day, and requested approval to utilize the courthouse lawn. The board approved the request. Walter inquired about whether the courthouse restrooms could be utilized, the board related that the restrooms could be used during normal operating hours, however would not be available after hours, due to the inability to limit access to the basement only.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe provided a Road Maintenance Agreement between Lincoln County and Steven Schneider for the board’s approval. The agreement was tabled until the May 1 meeting, to give the board time to review. O’Hare related that he still does not have an anticipated delivery date for the new motor graders, however the salesman said it should be in June. Discussion ensued on the following topics: flood damage, road request received the previous week, Kinder Morgan rock request, bridge crew: training and equipment, and road vacation in Elkhorn/Colorado Townships.

County Treasurer Leann Bishop provided the following 1st quarter 2017 Treasurer Quarterly reports: Treasurers Special Vehicle Fund Balance – $10,779.40; and Interest Earned on Idle.

Funds – $8,152.75. Commissioner Wallace requested a listing of delinquent properties that qualify for a tax sale.

Terry Finch moved to employ Paul Ridder as a part-time Transportation Bus Driver, effective April 26, 2017, starting salary $11.05 per hour, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to grant James Miller a fifty cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first six months of employment, effective March 26, 2017, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 11:46 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:00 p.m.

Economic Development Director Kelly Larson related that in order to properly prepare a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the nursing home she needed the board to put aside everything that has happened in the past and start over. Larsen requested that the board set a primary goal, once the primary goal is determined then they can determine goals of lessor importance; and then they would need to determine whether they wanted to continue to lease the facility or sell the facility.

After debating past issues, Larsen requested that each board member identify their primary goal, the following was stated: Plfugh – County no longer own the facility; Wallace – quality of care; and Finch – quality of care. Debate again ensued. John Baetz, Lincoln Sentinel Republican Editor suggested that the board consider putting the issue to a referendum. Alexis Pflugh moved to seek counsel on a referendum to see what our options are, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Wallace – Nay; Finch – Aye; Plfugh – Aye.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:02 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.

Disclaimer: Commissioner Pflugh is video recording the minutes, and it is not a Lincoln County Public Record and not subject to the open records request.