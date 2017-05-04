National Bike Month; Making a Community Bike-Friendly

May is National Bike Month, a time to hop on the bike and go for a ride. However, biking safety is still an issue in the United States, especially for those looking to commute to and from work.

According to the National Highway and Transportation Administration, 726 bike riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2014.

While there are bike-friendly communities across the U.S., Kansas State University associate professor in landscape architecture and regional and community planning, Jason Brody, says communities can be doing more to support and protect bicyclists.

Some of the biggest challenges are designing and building designated bike lanes throughout a community that truly protect riders. Creating a culture where motorists share the roadway with bicyclists can also be difficult. For communities wanting to see more bicycles on their streets, Brody says the investment is worth it.

A number of events are planned for National Bike Month, including National Bike to Work Day on May 19th. More information on this and other events, including safety and training videos for bikers, can be found at: bikeleague.org.