Protecting Pets From Wildlife

Ace, a nearly 6-year-old black Labrador mix, is lucky to have survived an attack by a wild animal. Suffering from a large bite wound to his neck, a torn trachea and various open wounds all over his body, Ace was rushed to Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center where veterinarians were able to treat his life-threatening injuries.

Logan Craghead had recently moved back to Manhattan for a job and Ace was staying at his parents’ farm near Alma when the attack occurred.

K-State Research and Extension wildlife specialist Charlie Lee says pet owners with animals living outdoors, especially in rural areas, need to be aware of the potential for contact with wildlife such as coyotes, bobcats, and others. He says when coyotes have lost their fear of humans, then most likely they are getting fed and we need to keep them wild.

Leaving food outside could attract wild animals, so feed pets indoors. If your pet sleeps outside at night, make sure they’re in an enclosed area. This is especially important during coyote denning and pupping season, which is happening now in many parts of the Midwest. Lee says coyotes are looking to protect their young and can act more aggressively toward animals. They may also see your pet as competition for resources.

When coyotes attack dogs, Lee says it’s more frequently a competition. The dog is often killed and left and not used as a food source.

Fortunately for Ace, the outcome was different. He’s now back home making a full recovery, and his owner, Logan Craghead, couldn’t be happier.

If you notice wildlife on your property and have questions, contact your local Extension office.