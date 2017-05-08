Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/1/2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following proposal for the biennial bridge inspection that is done by Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS for 340 biennial bridges and 10 fracture critical bridges in the amount of $48,000.00.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the proposal for the biennial bridge inspection that is done by Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS for 340 biennial bridges and 10 fracture critical bridges in the amount of $48,000.00. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For brake repair

$644.36-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108166

Welborn Sales, Co., Salina, KS

For 66” x 34’ ACMP

$2,741.08-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108692

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS

2017 biennial and fracture critical bridge inspection

$48,000.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108693

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed with the Board the need to repair a roll up door at the transfer station in the amount of $5,512.00. The Board asked that he get bids for new sliding doors.

Ellen Barber entered the meeting at 9:20 a.m. to observe.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$9,100.55-Health fund-P.O. # 5304

GSK, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$700.50-Health fund-P.O. # 5303

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

for share of 4-County budget

$578.27-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5327

Service Brass & Aluminum Foundry, Wichita, KS

for grave markers

$1,736.80-General (Commissioners) fund-P.O. # 5357

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5328

Security Solutions, Junction City, KS

for repair door

$667.10-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5340

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$2,009.01-Health fund-P.O. # 5302

Pawnee Mental Health Board member Bill Oborny met with the Board to have a Proclamation signed declaring May Mental Health month. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the signing of the Proclamation declaring May Mental Health month. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home City Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give a monthly report of the Health Department and to discuss the 43 tested, 25 positive mumps cases in the County. She discussed the need of a 3rd MMR dose in the USD 364 Jr./Sr. High School.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following 2016 abatements with a value of 1,727 with a total tax of $284.86. Unanimous.

Deputy Appraiser Sandy Wilson met with the Board at their request to discuss a property that was burnt in a fire in January of 2016. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the County Clerk issuing an abatement on the property reducing the 2016 house value to the 2017 value on the Andy Mitchell home. Unanimous.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 9:51 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws and attorney client privilege with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give a quarterly update.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:23 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs recommended hiring Danielle Salcedo, Marysville, KS for the position of Office Clerk in the County Clerk’s Office at $14.81 an hour plus $50.00 a month Election Clerk pay effective May 15, 2017. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the hiring of Danielle Salcedo, Marysville, KS for the position of Office Clerk in the County Clerk’s Office at $14.81 an hour plus $50.00 a month Election Clerk pay effective May 15, 2017. Unanimous.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to discuss the request from Rich Rockwell last week. Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to deny the request from Rich Rockwell, Marysville to put lights and sirens for fire response on his personal vehicle. Unanimous.

The Board received a letter from the Frankfort Care Home Board about the installation of the kitchen cabinets and countertops at the Frankfort Nutrition Site. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier authorizing County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish to send a letter clarifying the details of the kitchen renovation.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Brian Wullschleger, Frankfort met with the Board to discuss the possibility of Marshall County bidding for Solid Waste disposal. The Board decided to go out for bid in late May early June.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to discuss the need for a railing at the Sheriff’s Office to be replaced.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:29 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, May 8, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.