Power Restoration Update From Prairie Land Electric Cooperative

As of 8 a.m. May 8th, over 500 meters were still without electrical power. Line construction crews are working today in all five counties of the large outage area including Norton, Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan, and Graham counties. Please drive carefully in the outage work areas to help keep our line crews safe.

Approximately 1,000 poles need to be repaired or replaced with the pole count rising as un-inspected lines are reported. If you discover down poles, wires, or other hazards as you travel, don’t hesitate to report those to Prairie Land Electric by calling 1-800-577-332. But, please be careful. POWER LINES HANGING LOW OR LYING ON THE GROUND ARE VERY DANGEROUS! CONSIDER THEM TO BE ENERGIZED and STAY CLEAR OF THEM.

To members who are still without power, we appreciate your patience and assure you that crews are working to the best of their ability at the best pace possible to maintain worker safety. Please be patient a few more days. Watch for more frequent updates on FACEBOOK, and remember, REPORT ALL HAZARDS YOU BECOME AWARE OF BY CALLING 1-800-577-3323 with as much detailed information as you can give. Thank you.