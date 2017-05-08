Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/8/2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday May 8, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Budget Request received, County Treasurer submitted a Revised Budget request.

Payroll & Bills Totaling – $198,307.75

Commissioners received Thanks you from WCHS, St John’s Catholic and Hanover High for after Prom donations.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk informed the commissioners the Audit has been completed and recommendation made for Multi Use transfers.

Tim Mueller reported on the City of Washington Counsel meeting for the B-street project.

Don Alldredge, Custodian – Discuss Lighting issues in the Courthouse.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor reported to the commissioners that the welder on the bridge truck needed to be replaced, Justin brought in 3 quotes, David made the motion to allow the purchase of a Big Blue 500, Gary seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Tim updated Justin on the meeting he had about the Barnes Black top road.

Trent Winter, Nina Meyer, Amy Bott and Dee Minge, Conservation District – Presented there budget and ask the commissioners to consider an increase.

Commissioners received notification on a public notice on confined feeding facility.

Sheila Ouellette, Communications Director reported on department matters.

Commissioners received a request for a letter of support for KSDS.

Francine Crome, Appraiser – Turned in a request for mileage. Commissioners ask Francine questions about Ag Use Land.

David Willbrant reported he had talked with Cliff Stewart about the community garden.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to go into executive session for 25 minutes under attorney client to include Elizabeth Hiltgen County Attorney, David Willbrant seconded. All in favor, motion carried.

After returning to regular session no action taken.

David Willbrant made the motion to go into executive session for 20 minutes under attorney client to include Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney, Gary Ouellette seconded. All in favor, motion carried.

After returning to regular session Tim Mueller made the motion to terminate Don Alldredge, custodian due to an inability to grant additional leave, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, Voting in favor of the motion Commissioners Gary Ouellette and Tim Mueller with David Willbrant voted against.

They ask Diana Svanda, County Clerk to advertise in all county papers the position.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn, David Willbrant seconded the motion all in favor, motion passed.

Next regular meeting is May 15, 2017.