Mitchell County Commissioners – May 8, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Monday morning. The issue of the ordering of autopsies was continued from a previous meeting with Mitchell County Sheriff Tony Perez and County Attorney Mark Noah were present.

Commission Chair Jim Marshall said they understand there are situations when an autopsy is mandatory. They were concerned about who ordered the autopsy and for what reason in the death of Sean Cooper in a wreck on Hwy. 24 in April.

Perez said any unattended death or a death with questionable circumstances usually requires an autopsy. Dr. Kimple is the official coroner of Mitchell County, but the doctor on call typically serves as the coroner. The coroner has the ultimate authority to order an autopsy to be performed.

There is still uncertainty as to who ordered the autopsy. Perez said it could be the Kansas Highway Patrol and the local coroner got together and decided an autopsy was necessary. The question of who ordered the autopsy will be further investigated.

Commissioner Marshall then went on to question expenses for items to be used as giveaways when the sheriff and his deputies perform public relation activities, particularly with children. Perez said the goal of the giveaways is to build positive relations with children and to create a more favorable relationship between the law enforcement officers and the young people. He also reported that most of the items purchased were done so with KDOT grant money.

Director of Public Works Dale Housh reported that traffic at the landfill was not heavy on weekdays last week during the county wide cleanup, but Saturday was very busy with people taking advantage of the no-fee dumping.

He reported that about half of the $20,000 in grant money for the county wide cleanup was utilized last week. After discussing possible options, the commissioners voted to extend the free dumping. It will begin again on Saturday, May 13, and then continuing from Monday, May 15 through Saturday, May 20 or until the funds run out.

Housh and the Commissioners discussed a drainage problem with a bridge south of Tipton. The ditches have filled up with water which has backed up and filled the bridge with sediment. Housh will check on ways to create a more successful drainage pattern.

Director of the Solomon Valley Transportation, Tammy Kimminau, was present along with Harold Heidrick, President of the SVT Board. The pair requested to have a proclamation signed by the commissioners declaring the week of May 14 through May 20 as National Transportation Week in Mitchell County. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proclamation.