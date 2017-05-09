Stream Advisory Rescinded For Big Blue River

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a health advisory to residents living along Big Blue River from Marysville to Tuttle Creek Lake. The advisory was issued due to a force main break in Marysville that had caused sewage to flow into a tributary of Big Blue River north of the Highway 36 bridge on the west side of Marysville.

The City of Marysville has completed repairs to their sewer system with all sewage having been contained. Raw wastewater no longer presents a threat to enter the Big Blue River.