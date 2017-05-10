Jewell County Commissioners – May 8, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met May 8, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the May 1, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Donald Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed operations.

Tammy Kimminau, Solomon Valley Transportation, had a proclamation declaration for national transportation week of May 14th through 20th 2017. Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded that the proper officers sign the Solomon Valley Transportation Proclamation to proclaim the week of May 14th through May 20th, 2017 as National Transportation Week. Motion passed unanimously. Joanne Freeman, Jewell County Record, was present to take a picture.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge repairs. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Joel said the County received $18,986.50 in proceeds from Bouray and Becker Consignment Auction.

Mark Fleming moved and Keith Roe seconded that the proper officer sign the maintenance agreement with File Safe for the paper shredder. Motion passed unanimously.

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, reported that Lawrence and Myron Bouray want the ditch filled back in with dirt. Darrell shared pictures that Myron Bouray provided of the concerned area. Joel Elkins was present for the discussion.

The Commissioners signed a letter in support of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging application to continue provide services as the statewide Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Keith Roe left the meeting at 9:50 a.m.

Donald Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed the quote for 3 – APX100 Motorola radios at an estimated price of $2262 each and to be purchased from the special law fund. The Commissioners gave their approval.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:13 a.m.