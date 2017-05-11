Commencement Exercises Scheduled For Area High Schools

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Goodland Has Extended The * Flood Warning For... Southeastern Cheyenne County In East Central Colorado... Wichita County In West Central Kansas... Wallace County In West Central Kansas... Thomas County In Northwestern Kansas... ...Read More.

Effective: May 11, 2017 at 10:44amExpires: May 11, 2017 at 9:00pmTarget Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Southern Rice County In Central Kansas... * Until 145 Pm Cdt Thursday. * At 141 Am Cdt, Doppler Radar Indicated Thunderstorms Producing Heavy Rain Which Will Cause Flooding. Up To Three Inches Of Rain ...Read More.

Effective: May 11, 2017 at 1:42amExpires: May 11, 2017 at 9:00pmTarget Area: Rice