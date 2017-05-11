Commencement Exercises Scheduled For Area High Schools

Area high school graduations are planned Saturday and Sunday. Axtell will graduate 16 seniors Saturday at 11, Centralia graduates 23 Saturday at 1:30. Valley Heights commencement is Saturday at 2, with 23 seniors, and Diller Odell graduates 31 on Saturday at 2.
Graduation at Frankfort is planned Saturday at 4:30, with 16 seniors, Southern at Wymore will graduate 39 Saturday at 5. On Sunday, commencement exercises begin at 1 for both Hanover and Linn high schools. Hanover salutes 21, and Linn 20 seniors. Washington County commencement is Sunday at 2, with 28 graduates.
Marysville High School graduation is next Sunday afternoon, May 21st.