Fatality Accident Reported Wednesday On K-99 Near Louisville

By
Bruce Dierking
-

A Westmoreland woman died in a single vehicle wreck in Pottawatomie County Wednesday morning. Nicole Lynn Chilcott, age 34, went off Highway 99 south of Marten Road, jumped a culvert and struck a tree. She was taken to a Topeka hospital where she died.

