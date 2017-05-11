Fatality Accident Reported Wednesday On K-99 Near Louisville

A Westmoreland woman died in a single vehicle wreck in Pottawatomie County Wednesday morning. Nicole Lynn Chilcott, age 34, went off Highway 99 south of Marten Road, jumped a culvert and struck a tree. She was taken to a Topeka hospital where she died.
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Goodland Has Extended The * Flood Warning For... Southeastern Cheyenne County In East Central Colorado... Wichita County In West Central Kansas... Wallace County In West Central Kansas... Thomas County In Northwestern Kansas... ...Read More.
Effective: May 11, 2017 at 10:44amExpires: May 11, 2017 at 9:00pmTarget Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Southern Rice County In Central Kansas... * Until 145 Pm Cdt Thursday. * At 141 Am Cdt, Doppler Radar Indicated Thunderstorms Producing Heavy Rain Which Will Cause Flooding. Up To Three Inches Of Rain ...Read More.
Effective: May 11, 2017 at 1:42amExpires: May 11, 2017 at 9:00pmTarget Area: Rice