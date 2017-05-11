Hearing Held To Determine Future Of Beatrice State Developmental Center

An early step in determining the future of Beatrice State Developmental Center was taken Tuesday, with a hearing at the statehouse in Lincoln. Preliminary recommendations apparently lean toward a combined service array, which would allow continued support of 109 residents.
Closure was listed as an option, but was not the recommended course of action. City and county officials emphasized the impact on the community. A disability rights advocate urged closure, citing unsustainable economics in operations. Further analysis including resident preferences, nationwide trends, and cost efficiency will be considered as part of the process, dictated by a 2016 state law requiring public hearings on BSDC.