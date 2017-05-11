U.S. Representatives Hold Town Hall Meetings Across Area

U.S. Representative Adrian Smith was in Beatrice Tuesday morning for a question and answer session with the public. Healthcare dominated the conversation, with 45 minutes of the hour-long meeting spent on the topic.

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall was in Washington, Marysville, and Wamego Wednesday conducting town hall meetings. Turnout was strong, with challenging questions presented, many directed at health care.

An audience member was removed from the Wamego meeting by Police, after he spoke several profane words.

KNDY was live with the legislator following his Washington and Marysville stops, and will be a guest on our Public Affairs program, airing Saturday morning at 7:10. One of his primary concerns is addressing farm bill legislation.