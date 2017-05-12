MARYSVILLE USD #364
Regular Board Meeting Highlights
May 10, 2017
- Discussion was held to clarify the intent of the April 20th minutes on the motion of approving the sound systems for the new gymnasium, weight room, and wrestling room. No motion was made to revise the minutes. The minutes were approved with the Agenda and Consent Agenda as presented. Mr. Mullins stated that he would continue to negotiate the cost of the sound systems.
- Approved the agenda and consent agenda with the following additions:
- 2.12 List of Supplemental Bills included in the Consent Agenda
- 3.2 FFA Trip to National Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. Discussion/Action Item
- 6.1 Replacement and Upgrade of District Servers Discussion/Action Item
- 6.2 Replacement of Desktop Computers Discussion/Action Item
- 8.4 Approval to pursue Specialized Teaching Certificate for Spanish Teacher. Discussion/Action Item
- Approved April Minutes
- Approved Bills and Transfers
- Approved Supplemental Bills
- Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report and Miscellaneous Reports.
- Approved Gifts:
- Class of 2017 received $150.00 from Blue Valley Telecommunications.
- Alex Shultz donated $200 to FBLA.
- PTO Gifts $18,410.88 (attached list).
- The Band Club received a $200 donation from Robert and Sally Oliver.
- MES Music Fund received a $50 Donation for 5th & 6th Grade Music DVD’s
- Omar Hinojosa donated a jugs pitching machine with a battery and a case of softballs.
- Boys’ Basketball Club received $1643.00 in donations from basketball tourney.
- Football Club received $100 from Lori Snellings.
- MES received a $5.00 Donation for DVD K-2nd Grade E-I-E-I Oops.
- Received Bond Issue Financial Update. Motion carried 5-1. (Mr. Schotte voted no.)
- Approved Michaela Forst and Kayla Glore to attend the FFA National Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. The cost to the district would be providing transportation to Kansas City. Motion carried 6-0.
- Mr. Wheeler gave a report on Theme Day, scheduling, all day pre-school with Jamie Anderson, testing, summer events, new reading curriculum, and piloting “Engage New York” next year for grades 3–6.
- Mr. Schroeder gave a report on Senior Signing Day, BLT, testing, Scholarship Night May 18, Graduation, 8th Grade Promotion, and the annual Mother’s Day Art Show.
- Mr. Minneman gave an athletic and activity’s report of events.
- Mrs. Green gave a report on the all-day pre-school class next year, co-teaching 7-12 next year, Math 180, and paraprofessional training in August.
- Reviewed 2016-17 budget projections.
- Accepted the bid of Twotrees Technologies in the amount of $17,387.00 to replace and upgrade four district servers. Motion carried 6-0.
- Approved the bid of Twotrees Technologies not to exceed $36,405.00 to replace 45 desktop computers. Motion carried 6-0.
- Discussed Architect and Construction Updates.
- Entered into a one-year cooperative agreement between Good Shepherd Lutheran School and USD #364 to participate in inter-scholastic activities and athletics for the 2017-18 school year. Motion carried 6-0.
- Approved a motion to continue to offer voluntary student accident insurance through Student Assurance Services. Motion carried 6-0.
- Approved purchasing the Math 180 Program in the amount of $22,232.00 for Co-op Special Education. Motion carried 6-0.
- Approved pursuing a Specialized Teaching Certificate for Elizabeth Stewart through the Coalition, if she is not able to get a certification using the traditional method. Motion carried 6-0.
- Accepted the resignations of:
- Deena Eaton – Foreign Language
- Amy Hoover – Elementary Counselor
- Craig Lister – Agriculture Education
- Jenny Yungeberg – Special Education at Valley Heights (will remain a teacher at Valley Heights in General Education)
- Gary Bargdill (Retirement) – Paraprofessional at Valley Heights
- Motion carried 6-0.
- Mr. Denner left the meeting.
- Approved appointments as presented:
- Offered a certified contract to Jordie Theye as Secondary English Teacher. Motion carried 5-0.
- Mr. Denner returned to the meeting.
- Meeting Adjourned at 8:35 P.M. Motion carried 6-0.