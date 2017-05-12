Seven School Districts To Participate In Redesign Study

By
Chad Hallack
-

The Kansas education commissioner wants to choose seven school districts to participate in a major redesign of their systems based on the state board of education’s “Kansans Can” vision.

According to the Topeka Capitol-Journal, Commissioner Randy Watson told board members Tuesday that the intent of the redesign project is to the help districts determine what makes a successful high school graduate.

Watson says the schools will base their redesign on the five goals of the “Kansans Can” vision for the student success. Those goals include locally measured social and emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual study plans focused on career interest, high school graduation rates, and postsecondary completion and attendance.

Inspired by the Mercury 7 space program crew, each district will be named for one of the seven astronauts. Watson says the districts will be chosen by September.

 

