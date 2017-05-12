USD 273 Beloit Board Of Education – May 2017

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Neosho River Near Parsons Affecting Labette And Neosho Counties. Neosho River Near Oswego Affecting Cherokee And Labette Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Neosho River Near Parsons. * Until Saturday Morning. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 2:08pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 11:30amTarget Area: Labette; Neosho

Flood Warning

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 2:08pmExpires: May 14, 2017 at 10:28amTarget Area: Cherokee; Labette

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Verdigris River At Independence Affecting Montgomery And Wilson Counties. Verdigris River At Coffeyville Affecting Montgomery County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Verdigris River At Independence. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 1:58pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 4:40pmTarget Area: Montgomery; Wilson

Flood Warning

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 1:58pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 11:00pmTarget Area: Montgomery

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following River In Kansas... Chikaskia River Near Corbin Affecting Sumner County. The National Weather Service In Wichita, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Chikaskia River Near Corbin. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 1:53pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 12:36pmTarget Area: Sumner

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Cowskin Creek At Wichita At 119th Street Affecting Sedgwick County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Cowskin Creek At Wichita At 119th Street. * Until Late Tonight. * At 1:30 Pm Friday The Stage Was 19.1 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 1:48pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 3:29amTarget Area: Sedgwick

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Extended The * Flood Warning For... Wilson County In Southeastern Kansas... Cowley County In South Central Kansas... Labette County In Southeastern Kansas... Neosho County In Southeastern Kansas... ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 9:33amExpires: May 12, 2017 at 6:30pmTarget Area: Chautauqua

Flood Warning

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 9:33amExpires: May 13, 2017 at 12:36pmTarget Area: Wilson

Flood Warning

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 9:33amExpires: May 13, 2017 at 11:00pmTarget Area: Neosho

Flood Warning

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 9:33amExpires: May 14, 2017 at 10:28amTarget Area: Cowley; Labette; Montgomery

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Extended The * Flood Warning For... Harper County In South Central Kansas... Kingman County In South Central Kansas... * Until 600 Pm Cdt Friday. * At 930 Am Cdt, Local Law Enforcement Officials Continued ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 9:31amExpires: May 14, 2017 at 10:28amTarget Area: Harper; Kingman

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Springfield Has Issued A * Flood Warning For Small Streams In... Western Cherokee County In Southeastern Kansas... Southwestern Crawford County In Southeastern Kansas... * Until 845 Pm Cdt Friday * At 852 Am Cdt, The Stream And River Gauges Indicated That ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 8:54amExpires: May 14, 2017 at 10:28amTarget Area: Cherokee; Crawford

Flood Warning

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 400 Pm Cdt Friday Along Big Creek In Trego County... At 1000 Pm Cdt, Big Creek Flood Waters Had Risen 22 To 23 Feet Since Thursday Afternoon Along The Gove And Trego County Line South Of Collyer. The Surge Of Water Will Slowly Work East And Should Reach The U.s. 283 Bridge South Of Wakeeney Before Sunrise Friday. Areas ...Read More.

Effective: May 11, 2017 at 10:40pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 12:36pmTarget Area: Trego