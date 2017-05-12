Washington Co. USD 108 Board Meeting Minutes – 5/8/2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
High School Library Washington, Kansas
Monday, May 8, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Members Present
Rhonda Manley, Rod Stewart, Brad Jones, Jacki Zabokrtsky, Joe L’Ecuyer, Jill Hoover.
Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools/K-3 Principal Carol Whisman, 4-12 Principal
Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Guests Present
Bryce Miller, Christian Pihl, Calvin Wiechman, News reporter, Teryl Goeckel, Joy McClure
1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the High School Library in Washington, Kansas. Kenney Johnson was absent.
2.0 Approval of Agenda
Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to approve the agenda with the addition of 5H Approve hiring Shannon Plymell – K-6 music teacher. Motion carried 6-0.
3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
4.0 Audience with the Public
5.0 Consent Agenda
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the consent agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
a. Approval of minutes of April 10, 2017 Board of Education meeting;
b. Review check register for and approve payment of April 2017 bills;
c. Approval of 2016-17 Cash Balance and Budget Summary reports;
d. Approval of building activity fund reports for April 2017;
e. Approve supplemental contracts for the 2017-18 school year as presented (addendum)
f. Approve the resignation of: the retirement resignation of Celeste Edgar; Celeste Edgar – supplemental contracts of foreign language, forensics, HS scholar’s bowl, JH scholar’s bowl, drama/play production; Lisa Ouellette as JH cheerleading sponsor
g. Approve $500 stipend to be paid to Lisa Ouellette for the 2017-18 school year to manage the USD 108 concussion screening protocol
h. Approve hiring Shannon Plymell as the K-6 music teacher
6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda
7.0 Approve Contracts for Principals
a. Amy Hoover – K-6
Jill Hoover left the room due to conflict of interest for item 7a. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to approve the hiring of Amy Hoover as K-6 principal with counselor duties with a 10½-month contract at an annual salary of $67,000. Motion carried 5-0.
b. Vicki Enyart – 7-12
Jill Hoover returned. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the hiring of Vicki Enyart as 7-12 principal with testing coordinator duties with a 10½-month contract at an annual salary of $67,000. Motion carried 6-0.
8.0 Resignation of BOE Member
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to accept the resignation of Dr. Kenneth Johnson, DVM after the July 2017 board meeting. Motion carried 6-0. It was the consensus of the board to have interested persons submit a letter of interest by June 30.
Interviews will be conducted in July if necessary.
9.0 PowerZone Presentation – Joy McClure
PowerZone director Joy McClure reviewed the first year of the PowerZone afterschool program, highlighting some of the programs that were implemented. She also gave a brief overview of the upcoming summer program and her vision for the future of the PowerZone program.
10.0 One-to-One Chromebooks
a. Approval of purchase
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to approve the purchase of 150 student Chromebooks and 17 staff Chromebooks at a total cost of $32,744. Motion carried 6-0.
b. Review technology fees charged in other districts – Discussion was tabled until the June meeting.
11.0 Board Discussion on Dance Team
President L’Ecuyer asked if any members wished to revisit the decision regarding suspending the dance team for one year. No further discussion was needed.
12.0 Executive Session
a. Personnel
Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session under Policy 002.52 #1 for nonelected personnel at 6:41 p.m. for 10 minutes with the board and superintendent. Motion carried 6-0. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to go into Executive Session under Policy 002.52 #1 for nonelected personnel at 6:52 p.m. for 5 minutes with the board and superintendent. Motion carried 6-0.
13.0 Adjourn Meeting
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jacki Zabokrtsky to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108