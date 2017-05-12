Washington Co. USD 108 Board Meeting Minutes – 5/8/2017

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Neosho River Near Parsons Affecting Labette And Neosho Counties. Neosho River Near Oswego Affecting Cherokee And Labette Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Neosho River Near Parsons. * Until This Afternoon. ...Read More.

Effective: May 13, 2017 at 2:58amExpires: May 13, 2017 at 2:18pmTarget Area: Labette; Neosho

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Neosho River Near Parsons Affecting Labette And Neosho Counties. Neosho River Near Oswego Affecting Cherokee And Labette Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Neosho River Near Oswego. * Until Sunday Morning. ...Read More.

Effective: May 13, 2017 at 2:58amExpires: May 14, 2017 at 9:30amTarget Area: Cherokee; Labette

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Walnut River At Winfield Affecting Butler And Cowley Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Walnut River At Winfield. * From Early This Morning Until This Evening. * At 1:30 Am Saturday The Stage Was 18.0 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 13, 2017 at 1:46amExpires: May 13, 2017 at 9:34pmTarget Area: Butler; Cowley

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Central Sumner County In South Central Kansas... * Until 1030 Am Cdt Saturday. Minor Flooding Is Expected Along The Slate Creek Through Sunday Morning. The Flooding Is A Result Of Recent Very Heavy Rainfall That ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 10:27pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 2:18pmTarget Area: Sumner

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Verdigris River At Independence Affecting Montgomery And Wilson Counties. Verdigris River At Coffeyville Affecting Montgomery County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Verdigris River At Coffeyville. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 8:45pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 8:05pmTarget Area: Montgomery

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Kingman County In South Central Kansas... * Until Noon Cdt Saturday. * At 556 Pm Cdt, Doppler Still Indicated Flooding Continued In Many Areas, Especially In Southeast Kingman County. ...Read More.

Effective: May 12, 2017 at 5:59pmExpires: May 13, 2017 at 9:34pmTarget Area: Kingman