USD 272 Waconda Board Of Education – May 2017

WACONDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 272

708 LOCUST ST.

CAWKER CITY, KANSAS

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING – MONDAY, May 8, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Board Members Present: Kelly Berkley, Russell Groenendyk, Rodney Hake, Ces Reinert, Vikki Grady, Denise Schoen, Brandi Duskie

Administrators present: Troy Damman, Bob Becker and Jim Giesbrecht

President, Kelly Berkley called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Ces Reinert moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to approve the agenda as amended:

8a. Change reason to: For consultation with our attorney on a matter protected by the attorney-client privilege.

Motion carried 6-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting, Monday, April 10, the Special Board Meeting Thursday, April 27th at 5:40 p.m., and the Special Board Meeting Thursday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m.

Motion carried 6-0.

Rodney Hake arrived at 7:02 p.m.

Kelly Berkley welcomed visitors.

Denise Schoen moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the bills, payroll and transfer as presented:

Transfer: $51,616 from General to Special Ed. for flow through

Motion carried 7-0.

There was no Smoky Hill ESC report.

Principal, Mr. Jim Giesbrecht, gave the Lakeside Elementary School report. He stated that the elementary students enjoyed their fun day on May 3rd, and on Friday, students from the 4th and 5th grades travelled to Abilene for a field trip. The 4th graders will present their annual magic show this week and the K-3 students will visit Rolling Hills Zoo. The PTCO is donating the admission fee to the zoo. Guest speakers will be at the Elementary school to present a farm safety program on Friday also sponsored by the PTCO.

Kindergarten graduation will be held on Monday, May 15th at 2:30 p.m. in the gym.

Principal, Mr. Bob Becker, gave his report for the Lakeside Jr/Sr High School. He stated that State Assessments went well with few glitches. He complimented Mrs. Ginna Sharp on her excellent job of coordinating the tests. Upcoming events to look forward to include: High School Graduation on Saturday, May 13th, and Jr. High Awards night, Monday, May 15th. Athletics will also conclude with regional and state competitions. The FFA Convention is May 30 – June 2.

Mr. Troy Damman, superintendent updated the board on state budget issues, stating that the legislature is back from recess to begin discussing school funding and state finance matters. He explained in length the KESA model which will begin year one, next school year. He also reviewed with the board, proposals from two firms for possible remodel/new construction projects within the district. Next, Mr. Damman notified the board of possible lighting issues at the high school football field and elsewhere in the district that may need repair or replacement.

Lastly, Mr. Damman thanked Jay Taylor for the excellent job he did of cleaning up and repairing some issues at the District Office in recent days.

Ces Reinert moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve all four Policy/Handbook changes as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to accept the Shopko grant in the amount of $500.00. Ces Reinert publicly thank Shopko for this grant.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the approval of the Bus Permission Form as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the Resolution To Extend The Term Of Office as presented.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Denise Schoen moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the resignations of Kelli Hennes as the Head Jr. High Volleyball Coach and Assistant Jr. High Track Coach, Anna Schoen as half time Jr. Class Sponsor and Julie Schmitt as half time Jr. Class Sponsor. All sponsors were publicly thanked for their time and dedication to the Lakeside students.

Motion Carried 7-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Rodney Hake seconded the motion to ratify the Master Professional Negotiations Agreement 2017-2018.

Motion carried 7-0.

Ces Reinert moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to go into Executive Session for 30 minutes for personnel matters to return to open session at 8:45 p.m. with the board and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy interests of the individual(s) to be discussed.

Motion carried ­­7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 8:45 p.m.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to go into Executive Session for 15 minutes for personnel matters, to return to open session at 9:00 p.m. with the board and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy interests of the individual(s) to be discussed.

Motion carried ­­7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:00 p.m.

Brandi Duskie moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to go into Executive Session for 15 minutes for personnel matters, to return to open session at 9:15 p.m. with the board and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy interests of the individual(s) to be discussed.

Motion carried ­­7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:15 p.m.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve Policy GBRJ as presented.

GBRJ – Change the rate of pay to:

One to four days, inclusive $85.00 per day

Five days & beyond, consecutively $95.00 per day

Motion carried 7-0.

Rodney Hake moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to approve all classified personnel on an hourly salary, a rate increase of .25 per hour cost of living raise, and the salaried classified employees and administration, a 2% cost of living raise.

Motion carried 7-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to go into Executive Session for 45 minutes to return to open session at 10:03 p.m. for consultation with our attorney on a matter protected by the attorney-client privilege, with the superintendent and Lori Church present. The Executive Session is to protect attorney-client privilege and the public interest.

Motion carried 7-0

The Board returned to open session at 10:03

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion carried 7-0