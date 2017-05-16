State Budget Fixes Still In Negotiating Stages As Deadline Approaches

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Tornado Warning For... Southeastern Meade County In Southwestern Kansas... Southwestern Clark County In Southwestern Kansas... * Until 415 Pm Cdt * At 332 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Capable Of Producing A Tornado ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:32pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:15pmTarget Area: Clark; Meade

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 430 Pm Cdt For Northwestern Jewell...northeastern Smith...eastern Webster And West Central Nuckolls Counties... At 350 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Over Esbon, Or 31 Miles Northwest Of Beloit, Moving Northeast At 45 Mph. Hazard...golf Ball Size Hail And 60 Mph Wind Gusts. ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:50pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:30pmTarget Area: Jewell; Smith

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Cdt For Haskell County... At 345 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located 5 Miles Northwest Of Sublette, Moving North At 35 Mph. Hazard...two Inch Hail And 60 Mph Wind Gusts. Source...radar Indicated. ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:46pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:15pmTarget Area: Haskell

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Central Meade County In Southwestern Kansas... Northwestern Clark County In Southwestern Kansas... * Until 430 Pm Cdt * At 344 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located 5 Miles Northwest ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:44pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:30pmTarget Area: Clark; Meade

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Northwestern Ford County In Southwestern Kansas... Northeastern Finney County In Southwestern Kansas... Western Hodgeman County In Southwestern Kansas... Northeastern Gray County In Southwestern Kansas... ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:42pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:30pmTarget Area: Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Northwestern Ford County In Southwestern Kansas... Central Gray County In Southwestern Kansas... * Until 415 Pm Cdt * At 322 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located 4 Miles South Of ...Read More.

Effective: May 16, 2017 at 3:22pmExpires: May 16, 2017 at 4:15pmTarget Area: Ford; Gray