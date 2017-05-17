Jewell County Commissioners – May 15, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met May 15, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the May 8, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

The Commissioners reviewed abatement number 2281. Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded to approve abatement number 2281. Motion passed unanimously.

Dixie Dethloff, Clerk of District Court, reviewed the 2018 budget request for the district court.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed operations of his department and his 2018 budget request.

Chris Petet, Custodian, discussed floor repairs. He also discussed the handicap accessible door at the back entrance.

Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney, reviewed a letter to Lawrence Bouray concerning the road right of way. Darrell also reviewed proposed road closings with Joel Elkins.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge repairs. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Keith Roe advised that he received compliments on the Webber asphalt road.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:20 a.m.