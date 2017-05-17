Lincoln County Commissioners – May 8, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

May 8, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, May 8, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch present. Member Alexis Pflugh was absent. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Katy Black, Joan Wilson, Mona Gerstmann, Jeannie Fern, Gerry Miller, David Gerstmann, Howard Wehrman, Ray Rasmussen, Jennifer O’Hare, John Baetz, Allan Serrien, Christen Robinson, John Grace, Robert Crangle and Kelly Larson.

Commissioner Pflugh arrived at 8:10 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the May 1, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Wallace – Aye; Finch – Aye; Pflugh – Nay.

Commissioner Pflugh provided portions of K.S.A. 19-702 and 19-704, further clarifying the County Counselor’s role. Pflugh related that the board had received an opinion from the County Counselor that there is not a conflict of interest regarding Lincoln Park Manor.

The board opened the floor for public comment: Katy Black requested further clarification as to the conflict of interest regarding the nursing home; and David Gerstmann inquired if the board had an independent firm appraise the nursing home property, and if they had not, would they consider doing so.

David Gerstmann and Mona Gerstmann provided a policy proposal for electronic records and KORA for Lincoln County and requested that the board review the proposal and adopt a policy.

Commissioner Pflugh moved requested to recess since there is nothing on the agenda. The chairman recessed the meeting until 10:30 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:30 a.m.

County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare requested and executive session. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for fifteen minutes from 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. for the purpose deemed privileged in the attorney client privileged with County Attorney Jennifer O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:45 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for fifteen minutes from 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for the purpose deemed privileged in the attorney client privileged with County Attorney O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:00 a.m.

Christen Robinson, Lincoln Park Manor and John Grace, Grace Team reported on the following: current census is 36 and status of the floor bid.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for thirty minutes from 11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. for the purpose of discussing confidential data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorships with Christen Robinson, John Grace, Attorney Robert Crangle, County Attorney O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:40 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for twenty minutes from 11:40 a.m. – 12:00 noon for the purpose of discussing confidential data relating to financial affairs or trade

secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorships with Christen

Robinson, John Grace, Attorney Robert Crangle, County Attorney O’Hare and County Clerk

Harlow present, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 12:00 noon

Al Joe Wallace moved to extend the lease to Lincoln Park Manor for two weeks, seconded by

Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Chairman Wallace related that he had contacted Eric Johnson of Campbell & Johnson,

Engineers P.A. to provide an update on the status of the nursing home plans.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at

12:03 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the

courthouse.