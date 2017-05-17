Norton City Council Agenda

A G E N D A

May 17, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting. Please wait until the Mayor asks for a “Second”, before seconding a motion.

Roll Call

Approve May 3, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Connie Lacy – $ 0 – Demolition of shed at 318 S. First Michelle Garwood – $5300 – Reroofing at 309 N. Wabash Kyle Jones – $2000 – Reroofing at 311 W. Lincoln Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:

Visitors :

Vicki Hubin – Western Kansas Child Advocacy

Doug Sebelius – Discuss proposal for development of Prairie Dog Trail

City Supervisors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller – Report on new Cloud Phone System for City through Nex-Tech

– Resignation of member on Travel and Tourism Committee

Karen Griffiths – Ordinance amending 1-801 relating to costs of collection on debts owed to City

Mark Dewees –

Chad Buckley – Discuss status of Chief of Police position

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Request to block street for End of School Party at The Rock

– Consider Special Event Cereal Malt Beverage License

– Discuss Disclosure Compliance Services Proposal

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #10

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

May 17 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. May 22 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m. May 29 Memorial Day Holiday Office Closed