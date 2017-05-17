Norton City Council Agenda

A G E N D A
May 17, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting. Please wait until the Mayor asks for a “Second”, before seconding a motion.
Roll Call
Approve May 3, 2017 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
|
Connie Lacy
|
– $ 0
|
– Demolition of shed at 318 S. First
|
Michelle Garwood
|
– $5300
|
– Reroofing at 309 N. Wabash
|
Kyle Jones
|
– $2000
|
– Reroofing at 311 W. Lincoln
|
Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:
Visitors:
Vicki Hubin – Western Kansas Child Advocacy
Doug Sebelius – Discuss proposal for development of Prairie Dog Trail
City Supervisors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller – Report on new Cloud Phone System for City through Nex-Tech
– Resignation of member on Travel and Tourism Committee
Karen Griffiths – Ordinance amending 1-801 relating to costs of collection on debts owed to City
Mark Dewees –
Chad Buckley – Discuss status of Chief of Police position
– City Administrator’s report
Jerry Jones –
Dennis Gilhousen –
Jeff Urban –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis – Request to block street for End of School Party at The Rock
– Consider Special Event Cereal Malt Beverage License
– Discuss Disclosure Compliance Services Proposal
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #10
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
May 17
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
May 22
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
May 29
|
Memorial Day Holiday
|
Office Closed
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Jerry Jones
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Gary Lacy