Norton City Council Agenda

By
-

A G E N D A

May 17, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Approve May 3, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Connie Lacy

– $ 0

– Demolition of shed at 318 S. First

Michelle Garwood

– $5300

– Reroofing at 309 N. Wabash

Kyle Jones

– $2000

– Reroofing at 311 W. Lincoln

Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:

Visitors:

Vicki Hubin – Western Kansas Child Advocacy

Doug Sebelius – Discuss proposal for development of Prairie Dog Trail

City Supervisors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller Report on new Cloud Phone System for City through Nex-Tech

– Resignation of member on Travel and Tourism Committee

Karen Griffiths – Ordinance amending 1-801 relating to costs of collection on debts owed to City

Mark Dewees –

Chad Buckley – Discuss status of Chief of Police position

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones

Dennis Gilhousen –

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Request to block street for End of School Party at The Rock

– Consider Special Event Cereal Malt Beverage License

– Discuss Disclosure Compliance Services Proposal

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #10

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

 

May 17

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

May 22

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

May 29

Memorial Day Holiday

Office Closed

 

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Jerry Jones

Gary Lacy

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Gary Lacy

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Chriss McDiffett

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Gary Lacy

 

