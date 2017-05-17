UPDATE: CANCELLED – Tornado Watch Issued For NE Kansas & SE Nebraska Until 7 PM (5/17/17)

THE TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR OUR LISTENING AREA WAS CANCELLED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of our coverage area until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Counties included in the Tornado Watch include: Marshall, Nemaha, Washington, Pottawatomie in Kansas, as well as Johnson, Gage and Pawnee counties in Nebraska. This includes the cities of: Marysville, Washington, Seneca, Sabetha, Beatrice, Hanover, Blue Rapids, Waterville, Axtell, Summerfield, Wymore, Pawnee City, Fairbury.

A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms called a Supercell that are capable of producing tornadoes. A tornado watch therefore implies that it is also a severe thunderstorm watch. A tornado watch must not be confused with a tornado warning. In most cases, the potential exists for large hail and/or damaging winds in addition to tornadoes.

A watch does not mean that the severe weather is actually occurring, only that atmospheric conditions have created a significant risk for it. If severe weather actually does occur, a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning would then be issued. Note that a watch is not required for a warning to be issued; tornado warnings are occasionally issued when a tornado watch is not active (i.e. when a severe thunderstorm watch is active, or when no watches are in effect), if a severe thunderstorm develops and has a confirmed tornado or strong rotation.