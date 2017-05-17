Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – May 15, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday May 15, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Thank You from WCCD

Complaint about mowing from Bonnie & Maurice Berggren

Commissioners have received the Washington County Senior Citizens Services, Minutes.

Svanda, County Clerk informed the commissioners that Thompson Reuters will be here June 8-10 to upgrade the County 400 system.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Tim Mueller made the notion to go into executive session for personnel issues for 15 minutes, including Justin Novak, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried. After returning no action taken.

Justin reported that the county is looking for concrete rubble.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk asked Kathy Fritz, Deputy County Clerk to come in and talk to the commissioners about solid waste and how it is calculated.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director and Ann Hawk County Treasurer discussed solid waste and how the county gets there money. David ask how often recycling was picked up, to which he was informed at least 2 times a week.

There will be a Recycling meeting on May 18, 2017 @ FNB meeting room at 6:00 PM.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Director – reported that she has received a $7,200.00 Grant for updating their computer equipment, with a $2,000.00 match from the county. David Willbrant made the motion to transfer $45,000.00 from the county health multi use account, back to county health, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, motion carried.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management – showed commissioners signs that he has received and has distributed to the schools. Randy also reported that the EMPG audit has been done for 2016 and has received the money for 2017, there was discussion on what was to be done with the money. There will be a CERT meeting Wednesday May 17, @ 7:00 PM at the Washington county fire house.

Chad Hiltgen, Blue Valley Telephone updated commissioners on fiber optical internet that is being put in place in the uptown parts of Washington City, he was ask to bring back cost of the fiber optical internet.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn at 12:07 PM, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried.

Next regular meeting is May 22, 2017.