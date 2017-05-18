Strong To Severe Thunderstorms; Including Tornadoes, Possible Across Kansas Today

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Topeka Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Southwestern Geary County In East Central Kansas... Northwestern Morris County In East Central Kansas... * Until 500 Pm Cdt * At 430 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Over Latimer, ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:31pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:00pmTarget Area: Geary; Morris

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Cdt For Barton County... At 428 Pm Cdt, Severe Thunderstorms Were Located Along A Line Extending From 6 Miles South Of Albert To Near Ellinwood, Moving North At 30 Mph. Hazard...70 Mph Wind Gusts And Ping Pong Ball Size Hail. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:29pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:15pmTarget Area: Barton

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Southeastern Ness County In West Central Kansas... Eastern Hodgeman County In Southwestern Kansas... Northwestern Pawnee County In South Central Kansas... Southwestern Rush County In Central Kansas... ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:23pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:15pmTarget Area: Edwards; Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee; Rush

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Barber County In South Central Kansas... Comanche County In South Central Kansas... * Until 515 Pm Cdt * At 420 Pm Cdt, Severe Thunderstorms Were Located Along A Line ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:20pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:15pmTarget Area: Barber; Comanche

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 445 Pm Cdt For East Central Pawnee And Northwestern Stafford Counties... At 414 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located 3 Miles Northeast Of Radium, Or 10 Miles South Of Great Bend, Moving North At 30 Mph. Hazard...golf Ball Size Hail. Source...radar Indicated. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:14pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 4:45pmTarget Area: Pawnee; Stafford

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Southeastern Ford County In Southwestern Kansas... Kiowa County In South Central Kansas... Northwestern Comanche County In South Central Kansas... Northeastern Clark County In Southwestern Kansas... ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:13pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:00pmTarget Area: Clark; Comanche; Ford; Kiowa

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Central Pawnee County In South Central Kansas... Rush County In Central Kansas... North Central Edwards County In South Central Kansas... * Until 500 Pm Cdt ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 4:07pmExpires: May 18, 2017 at 5:00pmTarget Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Rush

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following River In Kansas... Arkansas River At Arkansas City Affecting Cowley County. The National Weather Service In Wichita, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Arkansas River At Arkansas City. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 1:51pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 7:00amTarget Area: Cowley

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Pleasant Hill Mo Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following Rivers In Kansas...missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Napoleon Affecting Jackson...lafayette And Ray Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 11:15amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 8:30pmTarget Area: Doniphan

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The National Weather Service In Wichita, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Salt Creek At Barnard. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 9:58amExpires: May 23, 2017 at 7:00amTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following River In Kansas... Saline River Near Lincoln Affecting Lincoln County. The National Weather Service In Wichita, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Saline River Near Lincoln. ...Read More.

Effective: May 18, 2017 at 9:44amExpires: May 20, 2017 at 4:51pmTarget Area: Lincoln