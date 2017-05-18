Strong To Severe Thunderstorms; Including Tornadoes, Possible Across Kansas Today

By
Derek Nester
-

The Storm Prediction Center is alerting the central United States of a high risk for severe thunderstorms to develop, which includes a large portion of Kansas. Citizens should be weather aware today, and pay attention to any watches and warnings issued through the National Weather Service.

Sunflower State Radio recommends downloading the FREE Weatherology App to your smartphone to stay up to date on changing weather conditions. When a watch or warning is issued for your area, tune to your local SSR station, 94.1 KDNS-FM in North Central Kansas, 95.5 KNDY-FM in Northeast Kansas, and 106.7 KQNK-FM in Northwest Kansas or other local media outlets in your local area. Click here for how to stay safe in severe weather.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, very large hail and wind damage is expected to develop across parts of the southern and central Plains from this afternoon into this evening and overnight. Some strong, long-lived tornadoes are expected, along with hail to near 4 inches in diameter, over parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. Large hail, tornadoes and wind damage also will be possible outside of these areas across parts of the southern and central Plains. Damaging gusts and sporadic hail also are expected across parts of the lower Great Lakes region to western New England this afternoon and early evening.

REGIONAL OUTLOOKS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR