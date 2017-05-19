Frankfort 1A Regional Track Results – Girls – 5/18/2017

            KSHSAA 2017 Regional Meet #21 - 5/18/2017 to 5/21/2017             
                         Frankfort HS- Schroeder Field                         
                                    Results                                    
 
Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Kramer, Morgan             9 Centralia              12.80      13.08Q  2 
  2 Ebert, Emilee             10 Frankfort              12.80      13.16Q  3 
  3 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns       13.00      13.19Q  1 
  4 Gates, Avery              11 Beloit-St. Johns       13.30      13.35Q  3 
  5 Hall, McKayla             12 Onaga                  13.20      13.55Q  2 
  6 Hadle, Kaylee             11 Rock Hills             13.10      13.57Q  1 
  7 Schmelzle, Kori            9 Axtell                 13.20      13.40   3 
  8 Ohlde, Shelby             11 Linn                   13.30      13.57   2 
  9 Love, Davina               9 Leav-Immaculata        13.90      14.05   2 
 10 Randall, Bianca           10 Doniphan West          13.80      14.19   1 
 11 Ahlvers, Caroline         10 Frankfort              14.10      14.24   3 
 12 Wohler, Jalee              9 Linn                   13.80      14.34   1 
 13 Chmidling, Emily          10 Leav-Immaculata        16.00      16.09   3 
 
Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Ebert, Emilee             10 Frankfort              13.16      12.75   10   
  2 Kramer, Morgan             9 Centralia              13.08      12.86    8   
  3 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns       13.19      13.11    6   
  4 Hall, McKayla             12 Onaga                  13.55      13.33    4   
  5 Hadle, Kaylee             11 Rock Hills             13.57      13.42    2   
  6 Gates, Avery              11 Beloit-St. Johns       13.35      14.16    1   
 
Girls 200 Meter Dash Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Kramer, Morgan             9 Centralia              26.60      26.75Q  2 
  2 Hatesohl, Georgia         12 Rand-Blue Valley       27.10      27.14Q  1 
  3 Ohlde, Shelby             11 Linn                   27.10      27.27Q  1 
  4 Wright, Joanna            12 Wakefield              27.60      27.39Q  2 
  5 Diederich, Brooke         12 Linn                   27.50      27.80Q  2 
  6 Schmelzle, Kori            9 Axtell                 27.80      28.21Q  1 
  7 Hall, McKayla             12 Onaga                  28.40      29.58   1 
  8 Randall, Bianca           10 Doniphan West          29.90      30.15   2 
  9 Love, Davina               9 Leav-Immaculata        30.50      31.37   1 
 -- Bryant, Savannah           9 Wetmore                30.20         DQ   2 
 
Girls 200 Meter Dash Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Kramer, Morgan             9 Centralia              26.75      26.52   10   
  2 Wright, Joanna            12 Wakefield              27.39      27.12    8   
  3 Ohlde, Shelby             11 Linn                   27.27      27.28    6   
  4 Schmelzle, Kori            9 Axtell                 28.21      27.36    4   
  5 Hatesohl, Georgia         12 Rand-Blue Valley       27.14      27.41    2   
  6 Diederich, Brooke         12 Linn                   27.80      28.39    1   
 
Girls 400 Meter Dash Class 1A
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Koch, Maegan              10 Centralia            1:00.90    1:01.99   2  10   
  2 Zarybnicky, Claire        11 Hanover              1:02.10    1:02.77   2   8   
  3 Lawson, Shaylea           12 Clifton-Clyde        1:05.50    1:04.93   2   6   
  4 Campbell, Alexandra       12 Leav-Immaculata      1:05.00    1:05.45   2   4   
  5 Strickler, Cassie          9 Scandia-Pike Vly     1:06.50    1:05.90   1   2   
  6 Smith, Chelsea            11 Axtell               1:06.20    1:06.57   2   1   
  7 Beck, Jamie               10 White City           1:08.10    1:09.59   1 
  8 Gates, Avery              11 Beloit-St. Johns     1:06.40    1:10.60   2 
  9 Romesburg, Elaina          9 Tescott              1:08.10    1:10.68   1 
 10 Fox, Tara                  9 Frankfort            1:15.00    1:15.73   1 
 -- Sanford, Grace            10 Leav-Immaculata      1:16.80         NT   1 
 
Girls 800 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Zarybnicky, Claire        11 Hanover              2:20.80    2:28.74   10   
  2 Walter, Elizabeth         12 Beloit-St. Johns     2:29.20    2:29.88    8   
  3 Bowser, Jaysie             9 Clifton-Clyde        2:35.00    2:33.68    6   
  4 Brandt, Kennen             9 Frankfort            2:43.30    2:40.22    4   
  5 Reeves, McKenna            9 Scandia-Pike Vly     2:42.90    2:44.06    2   
  6 Romesburg, Elaina          9 Tescott              2:49.30    2:46.12    1   
  7 May, Caitlyn              11 Rock Hills           2:35.50    2:46.86  
  8 Cool, Logan               10 Glasco               2:46.00    2:48.14  
  9 Whetzal, Keaton           10 Centralia            2:44.90    2:50.57  
 10 Reinert, Katherine         9 Rock Hills           2:51.80    2:52.12  
 11 Fairbanks, Tess           10 Onaga                2:54.40    3:01.91  
 -- Jones, Kacie              12 Burlingame           2:50.00         NT  
 -- Chmidling, Emily          10 Leav-Immaculata      3:13.10         NT  
 
Girls 1600 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Hutson, Kathryn           11 Rand-Blue Valley     5:54.10    5:47.51   10   
  2 Kuckelman, Olivia          9 Axtell               5:40.70    5:48.72    8   
  3 Barten, Jessyka           10 Hope                 5:59.20    5:49.08    6   
  4 Jensen, Jessica            9 Scandia-Pike Vly     5:52.60    5:49.10    4   
  5 Meier, Sarena             12 Rock Hills           5:52.90    5:49.87    2   
  6 Jones, Tamra              10 Centralia            5:59.00    6:08.69    1   
  7 May, Caitlyn              11 Rock Hills           6:20.80    6:10.00  
  8 Holthaus, Emma             9 Centralia            6:15.00    6:30.98  
 -- Torres, Brianna            9 Tescott              6:07.40         NT  
 -- Jeanneret, Halie           9 Onaga                6:35.20         NT  
 
Girls 3200 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Meier, Sarena             12 Rock Hills          13:00.10   12:44.52   10   
  2 Kuckelman, Olivia          9 Axtell              12:22.60   12:45.63    8   
  3 Hutson, Kathryn           11 Rand-Blue Valley    13:04.10   13:05.18    6   
  4 Barten, Jessyka           10 Hope                13:18.20   13:12.38    4   
  5 Torres, Brianna            9 Tescott             13:17.70   13:20.91    2   
  6 Jones, Sadie              12 Centralia           13:34.90   13:43.67    1   
  7 Holthaus, Emma             9 Centralia           13:30.80   14:03.83  
  8 Pfrang, Alena             11 Wetmore             14:45.10   14:25.54  
  9 Ramirez, Mariah           10 Wetmore             14:50.00   14:33.82  
 10 Jeanneret, Halie           9 Onaga               14:09.00   14:47.72  
 11 Carlgren, Cajsa            9 Scandia-Pike Vly    16:00.30   14:49.74  
 -- Sanford, Grace            10 Leav-Immaculata     15:31.80         NT  
 
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Hatesohl, Georgia         12 Rand-Blue Valley       15.20      15.47Q  1 
  2 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns       14.80      15.49Q  2 
  3 Ames, Belinda             11 Onaga                  16.50      16.86Q  1 
  4 Wilson, Shayna            11 Doniphan West          17.20      17.40Q  2 
  5 Dressman, Grace            9 Frankfort              18.10      17.75Q  2 
  6 Liby, Bailey              11 Hanover                18.10      17.86Q  1 
  7 Lambert, Schyler           9 Scandia-Pike Vly       19.20      18.61   1 
  8 Mayginnes, Morgan          9 Onaga                  18.10      18.72   1 
  9 Favero, Gina               9 Leav-Immaculata        18.80      18.90   2 
 10 Peterson, Montana          9 Tescott                19.20      19.16   1 
 11 Bryant, Savannah           9 Wetmore                19.40      19.78   2 
 12 Kee, Catherine             9 Frankfort              18.70      21.63   2 
 
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns       15.49      15.15   10   
  2 Hatesohl, Georgia         12 Rand-Blue Valley       15.47      15.84    8   
  3 Ames, Belinda             11 Onaga                  16.86      16.70    6   
  4 Wilson, Shayna            11 Doniphan West          17.40      16.98    4   
  5 Dressman, Grace            9 Frankfort              17.75      17.57    2   
  6 Liby, Bailey              11 Hanover                17.86      17.69    1   
 
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns       46.90      46.65   2  10   
  2 Hatesohl, Georgia         12 Rand-Blue Valley       47.50      48.26   2   8   
  3 Wilson, Shayna            11 Doniphan West          49.90      49.18   2   6   
  4 Liby, Bailey              11 Hanover                50.50      49.58   2   4   
  5 Ames, Belinda             11 Onaga                  49.50      49.79   2   2   
  6 Favero, Gina               9 Leav-Immaculata        52.00      52.59   1   1   
  7 Swader, Dakota             9 Wakefield              50.30      52.67   2 
  8 Mayginnes, Morgan          9 Onaga                  54.50      53.63   1 
  9 Peterson, Montana          9 Tescott                55.00      56.66   1 
 
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Class 1A
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Centralia                                           53.10      52.78   2  10   
     1) Becker, Kennedy 9               2) Jones, Tamra 10                
     3) Hueske, Regan 12                4) Kramer, Morgan 9               
  2 Hanover                                             52.50      52.99   2   8   
     1) Doebele, Riley 12               2) Zabokrtsky, Taeghan 9          
     3) Jueneman, MaKenna 9             4) Doebele, Macy 10               
  3 Linn                                                52.00      53.08   2   6   
     1) Smith, Karsyn 12                2) Diederich, Brooke 12           
     3) Wohler, Jalee 9                 4) Ohlde, Shelby 11               
  4 Randolph-Blue Valley                                53.20      53.43   1   4   
     1) Hatesohl, Georgia 12            2) Speicher, Elsa 9               
     3) Duncan, Katherine 11            4) Zoeller, Brooklynn 9           
  5 Beloit-St. John's                                   52.30      53.74   2   2   
     1) Strong, Caitlin 9               2) Eilert, Kara 10                
     3) Walter, Elizabeth 12            4) Gates, Avery 11                
  6 Wakefield                                           54.40      54.05   1   1   
     1) Swader, Dakota 9                2) Wright, Joanna 12              
     3) Hernandez, Victoria 9           4) Barrett, McKenzie 12           
  7 Scandia-Pike Valley                                 56.00      56.44   1 
     1) Carlgren, Cajsa 9               2) Reeves, McKenna 9              
     3) Rickard, Macy 9                 4) Strickler, Cassie 9            
  8 Leavenworth-Immaculata                              55.20      56.70   1 
     1) Campbell, Alexandra 12          2) Favero, Gina 9                 
     3) Love, Davina 9                  4) Sachse, Jordan 12              
  9 Burlingame                                          57.10      58.35   1 
     1) Casto, Brianna 9                2) Boeckman, Madison 9            
     3) Jones, Kacie 12                 4) Woodcock, Elizabeth 9          
 -- Axtell                                              51.50         DQ   2 
     1) Porting, BreeAna 9              2) Schmelzle, Kori 9              
     3) Smith, Chelsea 11               4) Buessing, Maryna 11            
 -- Frankfort                                           52.80         DQ   2 
     1) Ahlvers, Caroline 10            2) Dressman, Grace 9              
     3) Adams, Rebecca 11               4) Ebert, Emilee 10               
 
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Class 1A
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Hanover                                           4:15.30    4:17.42   2  10   
     1) Doebele, Riley 12               2) Zarybnicky, Claire 11          
     3) Klipp, Taylor 11                4) Doebele, Macy 10               
  2 Centralia                                         4:15.70    4:18.15   2   8   
     1) Jones, Tamra 10                 2) Becker, Kennedy 9              
     3) Kramer, Morgan 9                4) Koch, Maegan 10                
  3 Frankfort                                         4:22.20    4:20.36   2   6   
     1) Koch, Trinity 10                2) Ebert, Emilee 10               
     3) Dressman, Grace 9               4) Brandt, Kennen 9               
  4 Axtell                                            4:29.10    4:22.77   2   4   
     1) Schmelzle, Kori 9               2) Porting, BreeAna 9             
     3) Feldkamp, Kinsey 9              4) Smith, Chelsea 11              
  5 Wakefield                                         4:32.40    4:28.33   2   2   
     1) Barrett, McKenzie 12            2) Wright, Joanna 12              
     3) Hernandez, Victoria 9           4) Swader, Dakota 9               
  6 Clifton-Clyde                                     4:35.50    4:32.98   1   1   
     1) Bowser, Jaysie 9                2) Girard, Adria 9                
     3) Girard, Payton 9                4) Lawson, Shaylea 12             
  7 Scandia-Pike Valley                               4:38.70    4:41.23   1 
     1) Strickler, Cassie 9             2) Reeves, McKenna 9              
     3) Rickard, Macy 9                 4) Jensen, Jessica 9              
  8 Onaga                                             5:05.20    4:41.88   1 
     1) Ames, Belinda 11                2) Duer, Shay 12                  
     3) Hall, McKayla 12                4) Fairbanks, Tess 10             
 
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Class 1A
================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Hanover                                          10:42.10   10:37.06   10   
     1) Zarybnicky, Claire 11           2) Bruna, Taylor 10               
     3) Klipp, Taylor 11                4) Jueneman, MaKenna 9            
  2 Centralia                                        10:50.70   10:55.73    8   
     1) Jones, Tamra 10                 2) Whetzal, Keaton 10             
     3) Holthaus, Emma 9                4) Koch, Maegan 10                
  3 Axtell                                           10:44.10   10:58.82    6   
     1) Smith, Chelsea 11               2) Buessing, Maryna 11            
     3) Feldkamp, Kinsey 9              4) Kuckelman, Olivia 9            
  4 Frankfort                                        11:01.90   11:09.63    4   
     1) Koch, Trinity 10                2) Kennedy, Olivia 9              
     3) Brandt, Kennen 9                4) Keller, Victoria 10            
  5 Tescott                                          11:25.50   11:31.36    2   
     1) Torres, Brianna 9               2) Romesburg, Elaina 9            
     3) Peters, Cassidy 10              4) Ehlers, Danni 9                
  6 Hope                                             11:38.30   11:34.47    1   
     1) Linder, Erica 9                 2) Riedy, Hannah 9                
     3) Elliott, Maci 10                4) Barten, Jessyka 10             
  7 Burlingame                                       11:50.00   12:05.09  
     1) Kline, Kristen 11               2) Boeckman, Madison 9            
     3) Jones, Kacie 12                 4) Tyson, Fallon 11               
 -- Clifton-Clyde                                    11:45.00         NT  
     1) Girard, Payton 9                2) Bowser, Jaysie 9               
     3) Lawson, Shaylea 12              4) Girard, Adria 9                
 
Girls High Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Ohlde, Shelby             11 Linn                 5-07.00    5-07.00   10   
  2 Deters, Mariah            11 Axtell               5-04.00    5-04.00    8   
  3 Eilert, Clara             12 Beloit-St. Johns     5-04.00    5-00.00    6   
  4 Schmidt, Karli             9 Leav-Immaculata      5-04.00   J5-00.00    4   
  5 Stilwell, Hannah          10 White City           4-10.00    4-10.00    1.50
  5 McIntyre, Abigail          9 Rand-Blue Valley     4-10.00    4-10.00    1.50
  7 Sachse, Jordan            12 Leav-Immaculata      5-00.00    4-08.00  
  7 Thompson, Taylor          12 Clifton-Clyde        4-06.00    4-08.00  
  7 Coffman, Emily            11 Clifton-Clyde        4-10.00    4-08.00  
 10 Zabokrtsky, Kaitlyn       10 Burlingame           4-08.00    4-06.00  
 10 Schell, Gracie             9 Frankfort            4-08.00    4-06.00  
 
Girls Pole Vault Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Gates, Avery              11 Beloit-St. Johns    11-00.00   11-00.00   10   
  2 Schmitz, Breanna          10 Centralia           10-09.00  J11-00.00    8   
  3 Hasenkamp, Breanna        12 Centralia            8-06.00    9-00.00    6   
  4 Brandt, Kennen             9 Frankfort            8-07.00    8-06.00    4   
  5 Dressman, Grace            9 Frankfort            8-00.00    8-00.00    2   
  6 Biggerstaff, Lacey        12 Clifton-Clyde        8-06.00    7-06.00    1   
  7 Brandt, Tegan             11 Frankfort            7-06.00    7-00.00  
 -- Bowser, Jaysie             9 Clifton-Clyde        8-00.00         NH  
 -- Linck, Grace              10 Onaga                6-06.00         NH  
 -- Randall, Bianca           10 Doniphan West        6-00.00         NH  
 
Girls Long Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Ebert, Emilee             10 Frankfort           17-05.00   16-08.75   10   
  2 Whelchel, Emilee          11 Rock Hills          17-01.75   15-06.25    8   
  3 Diederich, Brooke         12 Linn                16-06.50   15-03.50    6   
  4 Deters, Mariah            11 Axtell              16-09.75   14-09.25    4   
  5 Campbell, Alexandra       12 Leav-Immaculata     16-03.50   14-06.00    2   
  6 Doebele, Macy             10 Hanover             16-04.00   14-05.25    1   
  7 Ames, Belinda             11 Onaga               15-05.00   14-04.25  
  8 Schmidt, Karli             9 Leav-Immaculata     15-03.50   13-02.50  
  9 Campuzano, Lauren         10 White City          14-07.00   12-09.00  
 10 Fox, Tara                  9 Frankfort           13-03.25   11-07.25  
 
Girls Triple Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Whelchel, Emilee          11 Rock Hills          36-00.75   34-03.25   10   
  2 Sachse, Jordan            12 Leav-Immaculata     33-11.25   33-06.50    8   
  3 Doebele, Macy             10 Hanover             34-03.25   33-05.75    6   
  4 Deters, Mariah            11 Axtell              33-04.00   33-00.50    4   
  5 Diederich, Brooke         12 Linn                34-02.50   32-07.00    2   
  6 Peterson, Montana          9 Tescott             30-11.50   30-07.00    1   
  7 Zoeller, Brooklynn         9 Rand-Blue Valley    30-09.75   30-04.25  
  8 Schmidt, Karli             9 Leav-Immaculata     31-01.00   28-09.75  
  9 Ramirez, Mariah           10 Wetmore             28-09.00   27-09.50  
 -- Campuzano, Lauren         10 White City          30-05.00         ND  
 -- Flowers, Ashley            9 Wetmore             27-02.00         ND  
 
Girls Shot Put Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Bowser, Baylie            12 Clifton-Clyde       36-04.00   34-01.50   10   
  2 Brockmeier, Holly          9 Hope                34-01.50   33-10.00    8   
  3 Lueger, Madison           10 Centralia           34-05.50   33-07.00    6   
  4 Elliott, Kathryn          10 Centralia           35-10.75   33-06.50    4   
  5 Rudolph, Gracie           12 Clifton-Clyde       33-05.00   32-10.00    2   
  6 Luedke, Brooke            12 Scandia-Pike Vly    35-00.00   32-00.00    1   
  7 Eilert, Kara              10 Beloit-St. Johns    32-03.00   31-09.50  
  8 Wallace, Shakeila         12 Linn                31-06.00   31-04.50  
  9 Hadle, Kaylee             11 Rock Hills          29-02.00   30-09.00  
 10 Mayginnes, Morgan          9 Onaga               30-10.00   30-06.00  
 11 Carmichael, Kinzey        10 Scandia-Pike Vly    28-08.75   27-09.00  
 12 Volle, Loriann            10 Axtell              31-01.00   27-03.00  
 13 Tommer, Allison            9 Frankfort           29-00.00   26-04.50  
 14 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth    9 Leav-Immaculata     28-02.00   24-01.00  
 15 Ackles, Allana            11 Leav-Immaculata     19-11.00   17-09.00  
 
Girls Discus Throw Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Bowser, Baylie            12 Clifton-Clyde          94-08     107-02   10   
  2 Wright, Elizabeth         10 Rand-Blue Valley      106-07     102-04    8   
  3 York, Hunter              12 Linn                  107-09      97-06    6   
  4 Duer, Shay                12 Onaga                  94-08      96-09    4   
  5 Rumbo, Jade               10 Centralia              94-01      96-08    2   
  6 Luedke, Brooke            12 Scandia-Pike Vly      101-11      95-07    1   
  7 Okinedo, Kimberly         11 Hope                   92-10      89-04  
  8 Eilert, Kara              10 Beloit-St. Johns       90-01      88-07  
  9 Volle, Loriann            10 Axtell                 97-02      84-08  
 10 Tommer, Allison            9 Frankfort              71-06      79-09  
 11 Jacques, Megin            10 Frankfort              73-01      74-08  
 12 Carmichael, Kinzey        10 Scandia-Pike Vly       73-00      74-04  
 13 Murhy, Hanna               9 Doniphan West          56-08      58-03  
 14 Ackles, Allana            11 Leav-Immaculata        51-03      51-07  
 15 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth    9 Leav-Immaculata        52-00      41-10  
 
Girls Javelin Throw Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Lueger, Madison           10 Centralia             141-06     144-07   10   
  2 Vaughn, Kaci              11 Frankfort             122-01     114-02    8   
  3 Buessing, Anna            12 Axtell                116-04     108-06    6   
  4 Duer, Shay                12 Onaga                 109-04     106-09    4   
  5 Beier, Brooke             11 Linn                  111-05     105-08    2   
  6 Bowser, Baylie            12 Clifton-Clyde         104-00     101-02    1   
  7 Bott, Magdalena           12 Linn                  105-10     100-09  
  8 Conley, Jenri             10 Centralia              99-07     100-08  
  9 Sanford, Jordyn           10 White City            109-06      99-07  
 10 Cool, Logan               10 Glasco                 94-07      95-11  
 11 Coffman, Emily            11 Clifton-Clyde         101-00      95-04  
 12 Buessing, Maryna          11 Axtell                102-09      91-04  
 13 Vandonge, Katelyn         10 Onaga                  89-02      85-01  
 14 Zoeller, Brooklynn         9 Rand-Blue Valley       95-04      82-11  
 15 Mauerhan, Bergen          11 Rock Hills            104-11      80-10  
 16 Cassel, Allie              9 Rand-Blue Valley       90-02      77-05  
 17 Zabokrtsky, Kaitlyn       10 Burlingame             95-00      76-03  
 18 Pfrang, Alena             11 Wetmore                70-07      72-11  
 19 Rose, Emma                11 Frankfort              90-07      72-05  
 20 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth    9 Leav-Immaculata        54-00      67-06  
 21 Kline, Kristen            11 Burlingame             90-00      61-06  
 22 Sanford, Grace            10 Leav-Immaculata        58-00      56-09  
 
              Women - Class 1A - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Centralia                   92        2) Hanover                    58   
    3) Axtell                      53        3) Beloit-St. John's          53   
    5) Frankfort                   50        6) Randolph-Blue Valley       47.50
    7) Linn                        39        8) Clifton-Clyde              37   
    9) Mankato-Rock Hills          32       10) Onaga                      20   
   11) Hope                        19       11) Leavenworth-Immaculata     19   
   13) Wakefield                   11       14) Doniphan West              10   
   14) Scandia-Pike Valley         10       16) Tescott                     6   
   17) White City                   1.50

