Frankfort 1A Regional Track Results – Girls – 5/18/2017

Licensed to Frankfort High School - KS HY-TEK's Meet Manager 5/18/2017 07:15 PM KSHSAA 2017 Regional Meet #21 - 5/18/2017 to 5/21/2017 Frankfort HS- Schroeder Field Results Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Kramer, Morgan 9 Centralia 12.80 13.08Q 2 2 Ebert, Emilee 10 Frankfort 12.80 13.16Q 3 3 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 13.00 13.19Q 1 4 Gates, Avery 11 Beloit-St. Johns 13.30 13.35Q 3 5 Hall, McKayla 12 Onaga 13.20 13.55Q 2 6 Hadle, Kaylee 11 Rock Hills 13.10 13.57Q 1 7 Schmelzle, Kori 9 Axtell 13.20 13.40 3 8 Ohlde, Shelby 11 Linn 13.30 13.57 2 9 Love, Davina 9 Leav-Immaculata 13.90 14.05 2 10 Randall, Bianca 10 Doniphan West 13.80 14.19 1 11 Ahlvers, Caroline 10 Frankfort 14.10 14.24 3 12 Wohler, Jalee 9 Linn 13.80 14.34 1 13 Chmidling, Emily 10 Leav-Immaculata 16.00 16.09 3 Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Ebert, Emilee 10 Frankfort 13.16 12.75 10 2 Kramer, Morgan 9 Centralia 13.08 12.86 8 3 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 13.19 13.11 6 4 Hall, McKayla 12 Onaga 13.55 13.33 4 5 Hadle, Kaylee 11 Rock Hills 13.57 13.42 2 6 Gates, Avery 11 Beloit-St. Johns 13.35 14.16 1 Girls 200 Meter Dash Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Kramer, Morgan 9 Centralia 26.60 26.75Q 2 2 Hatesohl, Georgia 12 Rand-Blue Valley 27.10 27.14Q 1 3 Ohlde, Shelby 11 Linn 27.10 27.27Q 1 4 Wright, Joanna 12 Wakefield 27.60 27.39Q 2 5 Diederich, Brooke 12 Linn 27.50 27.80Q 2 6 Schmelzle, Kori 9 Axtell 27.80 28.21Q 1 7 Hall, McKayla 12 Onaga 28.40 29.58 1 8 Randall, Bianca 10 Doniphan West 29.90 30.15 2 9 Love, Davina 9 Leav-Immaculata 30.50 31.37 1 -- Bryant, Savannah 9 Wetmore 30.20 DQ 2 Girls 200 Meter Dash Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Kramer, Morgan 9 Centralia 26.75 26.52 10 2 Wright, Joanna 12 Wakefield 27.39 27.12 8 3 Ohlde, Shelby 11 Linn 27.27 27.28 6 4 Schmelzle, Kori 9 Axtell 28.21 27.36 4 5 Hatesohl, Georgia 12 Rand-Blue Valley 27.14 27.41 2 6 Diederich, Brooke 12 Linn 27.80 28.39 1 Girls 400 Meter Dash Class 1A =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Koch, Maegan 10 Centralia 1:00.90 1:01.99 2 10 2 Zarybnicky, Claire 11 Hanover 1:02.10 1:02.77 2 8 3 Lawson, Shaylea 12 Clifton-Clyde 1:05.50 1:04.93 2 6 4 Campbell, Alexandra 12 Leav-Immaculata 1:05.00 1:05.45 2 4 5 Strickler, Cassie 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 1:06.50 1:05.90 1 2 6 Smith, Chelsea 11 Axtell 1:06.20 1:06.57 2 1 7 Beck, Jamie 10 White City 1:08.10 1:09.59 1 8 Gates, Avery 11 Beloit-St. Johns 1:06.40 1:10.60 2 9 Romesburg, Elaina 9 Tescott 1:08.10 1:10.68 1 10 Fox, Tara 9 Frankfort 1:15.00 1:15.73 1 -- Sanford, Grace 10 Leav-Immaculata 1:16.80 NT 1 Girls 800 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Zarybnicky, Claire 11 Hanover 2:20.80 2:28.74 10 2 Walter, Elizabeth 12 Beloit-St. Johns 2:29.20 2:29.88 8 3 Bowser, Jaysie 9 Clifton-Clyde 2:35.00 2:33.68 6 4 Brandt, Kennen 9 Frankfort 2:43.30 2:40.22 4 5 Reeves, McKenna 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 2:42.90 2:44.06 2 6 Romesburg, Elaina 9 Tescott 2:49.30 2:46.12 1 7 May, Caitlyn 11 Rock Hills 2:35.50 2:46.86 8 Cool, Logan 10 Glasco 2:46.00 2:48.14 9 Whetzal, Keaton 10 Centralia 2:44.90 2:50.57 10 Reinert, Katherine 9 Rock Hills 2:51.80 2:52.12 11 Fairbanks, Tess 10 Onaga 2:54.40 3:01.91 -- Jones, Kacie 12 Burlingame 2:50.00 NT -- Chmidling, Emily 10 Leav-Immaculata 3:13.10 NT Girls 1600 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Hutson, Kathryn 11 Rand-Blue Valley 5:54.10 5:47.51 10 2 Kuckelman, Olivia 9 Axtell 5:40.70 5:48.72 8 3 Barten, Jessyka 10 Hope 5:59.20 5:49.08 6 4 Jensen, Jessica 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 5:52.60 5:49.10 4 5 Meier, Sarena 12 Rock Hills 5:52.90 5:49.87 2 6 Jones, Tamra 10 Centralia 5:59.00 6:08.69 1 7 May, Caitlyn 11 Rock Hills 6:20.80 6:10.00 8 Holthaus, Emma 9 Centralia 6:15.00 6:30.98 -- Torres, Brianna 9 Tescott 6:07.40 NT -- Jeanneret, Halie 9 Onaga 6:35.20 NT Girls 3200 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Meier, Sarena 12 Rock Hills 13:00.10 12:44.52 10 2 Kuckelman, Olivia 9 Axtell 12:22.60 12:45.63 8 3 Hutson, Kathryn 11 Rand-Blue Valley 13:04.10 13:05.18 6 4 Barten, Jessyka 10 Hope 13:18.20 13:12.38 4 5 Torres, Brianna 9 Tescott 13:17.70 13:20.91 2 6 Jones, Sadie 12 Centralia 13:34.90 13:43.67 1 7 Holthaus, Emma 9 Centralia 13:30.80 14:03.83 8 Pfrang, Alena 11 Wetmore 14:45.10 14:25.54 9 Ramirez, Mariah 10 Wetmore 14:50.00 14:33.82 10 Jeanneret, Halie 9 Onaga 14:09.00 14:47.72 11 Carlgren, Cajsa 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 16:00.30 14:49.74 -- Sanford, Grace 10 Leav-Immaculata 15:31.80 NT Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Hatesohl, Georgia 12 Rand-Blue Valley 15.20 15.47Q 1 2 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 14.80 15.49Q 2 3 Ames, Belinda 11 Onaga 16.50 16.86Q 1 4 Wilson, Shayna 11 Doniphan West 17.20 17.40Q 2 5 Dressman, Grace 9 Frankfort 18.10 17.75Q 2 6 Liby, Bailey 11 Hanover 18.10 17.86Q 1 7 Lambert, Schyler 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 19.20 18.61 1 8 Mayginnes, Morgan 9 Onaga 18.10 18.72 1 9 Favero, Gina 9 Leav-Immaculata 18.80 18.90 2 10 Peterson, Montana 9 Tescott 19.20 19.16 1 11 Bryant, Savannah 9 Wetmore 19.40 19.78 2 12 Kee, Catherine 9 Frankfort 18.70 21.63 2 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 15.49 15.15 10 2 Hatesohl, Georgia 12 Rand-Blue Valley 15.47 15.84 8 3 Ames, Belinda 11 Onaga 16.86 16.70 6 4 Wilson, Shayna 11 Doniphan West 17.40 16.98 4 5 Dressman, Grace 9 Frankfort 17.75 17.57 2 6 Liby, Bailey 11 Hanover 17.86 17.69 1 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Class 1A =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 46.90 46.65 2 10 2 Hatesohl, Georgia 12 Rand-Blue Valley 47.50 48.26 2 8 3 Wilson, Shayna 11 Doniphan West 49.90 49.18 2 6 4 Liby, Bailey 11 Hanover 50.50 49.58 2 4 5 Ames, Belinda 11 Onaga 49.50 49.79 2 2 6 Favero, Gina 9 Leav-Immaculata 52.00 52.59 1 1 7 Swader, Dakota 9 Wakefield 50.30 52.67 2 8 Mayginnes, Morgan 9 Onaga 54.50 53.63 1 9 Peterson, Montana 9 Tescott 55.00 56.66 1 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Class 1A =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Centralia 53.10 52.78 2 10 1) Becker, Kennedy 9 2) Jones, Tamra 10 3) Hueske, Regan 12 4) Kramer, Morgan 9 2 Hanover 52.50 52.99 2 8 1) Doebele, Riley 12 2) Zabokrtsky, Taeghan 9 3) Jueneman, MaKenna 9 4) Doebele, Macy 10 3 Linn 52.00 53.08 2 6 1) Smith, Karsyn 12 2) Diederich, Brooke 12 3) Wohler, Jalee 9 4) Ohlde, Shelby 11 4 Randolph-Blue Valley 53.20 53.43 1 4 1) Hatesohl, Georgia 12 2) Speicher, Elsa 9 3) Duncan, Katherine 11 4) Zoeller, Brooklynn 9 5 Beloit-St. John's 52.30 53.74 2 2 1) Strong, Caitlin 9 2) Eilert, Kara 10 3) Walter, Elizabeth 12 4) Gates, Avery 11 6 Wakefield 54.40 54.05 1 1 1) Swader, Dakota 9 2) Wright, Joanna 12 3) Hernandez, Victoria 9 4) Barrett, McKenzie 12 7 Scandia-Pike Valley 56.00 56.44 1 1) Carlgren, Cajsa 9 2) Reeves, McKenna 9 3) Rickard, Macy 9 4) Strickler, Cassie 9 8 Leavenworth-Immaculata 55.20 56.70 1 1) Campbell, Alexandra 12 2) Favero, Gina 9 3) Love, Davina 9 4) Sachse, Jordan 12 9 Burlingame 57.10 58.35 1 1) Casto, Brianna 9 2) Boeckman, Madison 9 3) Jones, Kacie 12 4) Woodcock, Elizabeth 9 -- Axtell 51.50 DQ 2 1) Porting, BreeAna 9 2) Schmelzle, Kori 9 3) Smith, Chelsea 11 4) Buessing, Maryna 11 -- Frankfort 52.80 DQ 2 1) Ahlvers, Caroline 10 2) Dressman, Grace 9 3) Adams, Rebecca 11 4) Ebert, Emilee 10 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Class 1A =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Hanover 4:15.30 4:17.42 2 10 1) Doebele, Riley 12 2) Zarybnicky, Claire 11 3) Klipp, Taylor 11 4) Doebele, Macy 10 2 Centralia 4:15.70 4:18.15 2 8 1) Jones, Tamra 10 2) Becker, Kennedy 9 3) Kramer, Morgan 9 4) Koch, Maegan 10 3 Frankfort 4:22.20 4:20.36 2 6 1) Koch, Trinity 10 2) Ebert, Emilee 10 3) Dressman, Grace 9 4) Brandt, Kennen 9 4 Axtell 4:29.10 4:22.77 2 4 1) Schmelzle, Kori 9 2) Porting, BreeAna 9 3) Feldkamp, Kinsey 9 4) Smith, Chelsea 11 5 Wakefield 4:32.40 4:28.33 2 2 1) Barrett, McKenzie 12 2) Wright, Joanna 12 3) Hernandez, Victoria 9 4) Swader, Dakota 9 6 Clifton-Clyde 4:35.50 4:32.98 1 1 1) Bowser, Jaysie 9 2) Girard, Adria 9 3) Girard, Payton 9 4) Lawson, Shaylea 12 7 Scandia-Pike Valley 4:38.70 4:41.23 1 1) Strickler, Cassie 9 2) Reeves, McKenna 9 3) Rickard, Macy 9 4) Jensen, Jessica 9 8 Onaga 5:05.20 4:41.88 1 1) Ames, Belinda 11 2) Duer, Shay 12 3) Hall, McKayla 12 4) Fairbanks, Tess 10 Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Class 1A ================================================================================ School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Hanover 10:42.10 10:37.06 10 1) Zarybnicky, Claire 11 2) Bruna, Taylor 10 3) Klipp, Taylor 11 4) Jueneman, MaKenna 9 2 Centralia 10:50.70 10:55.73 8 1) Jones, Tamra 10 2) Whetzal, Keaton 10 3) Holthaus, Emma 9 4) Koch, Maegan 10 3 Axtell 10:44.10 10:58.82 6 1) Smith, Chelsea 11 2) Buessing, Maryna 11 3) Feldkamp, Kinsey 9 4) Kuckelman, Olivia 9 4 Frankfort 11:01.90 11:09.63 4 1) Koch, Trinity 10 2) Kennedy, Olivia 9 3) Brandt, Kennen 9 4) Keller, Victoria 10 5 Tescott 11:25.50 11:31.36 2 1) Torres, Brianna 9 2) Romesburg, Elaina 9 3) Peters, Cassidy 10 4) Ehlers, Danni 9 6 Hope 11:38.30 11:34.47 1 1) Linder, Erica 9 2) Riedy, Hannah 9 3) Elliott, Maci 10 4) Barten, Jessyka 10 7 Burlingame 11:50.00 12:05.09 1) Kline, Kristen 11 2) Boeckman, Madison 9 3) Jones, Kacie 12 4) Tyson, Fallon 11 -- Clifton-Clyde 11:45.00 NT 1) Girard, Payton 9 2) Bowser, Jaysie 9 3) Lawson, Shaylea 12 4) Girard, Adria 9 Girls High Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Ohlde, Shelby 11 Linn 5-07.00 5-07.00 10 2 Deters, Mariah 11 Axtell 5-04.00 5-04.00 8 3 Eilert, Clara 12 Beloit-St. Johns 5-04.00 5-00.00 6 4 Schmidt, Karli 9 Leav-Immaculata 5-04.00 J5-00.00 4 5 Stilwell, Hannah 10 White City 4-10.00 4-10.00 1.50 5 McIntyre, Abigail 9 Rand-Blue Valley 4-10.00 4-10.00 1.50 7 Sachse, Jordan 12 Leav-Immaculata 5-00.00 4-08.00 7 Thompson, Taylor 12 Clifton-Clyde 4-06.00 4-08.00 7 Coffman, Emily 11 Clifton-Clyde 4-10.00 4-08.00 10 Zabokrtsky, Kaitlyn 10 Burlingame 4-08.00 4-06.00 10 Schell, Gracie 9 Frankfort 4-08.00 4-06.00 Girls Pole Vault Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Gates, Avery 11 Beloit-St. Johns 11-00.00 11-00.00 10 2 Schmitz, Breanna 10 Centralia 10-09.00 J11-00.00 8 3 Hasenkamp, Breanna 12 Centralia 8-06.00 9-00.00 6 4 Brandt, Kennen 9 Frankfort 8-07.00 8-06.00 4 5 Dressman, Grace 9 Frankfort 8-00.00 8-00.00 2 6 Biggerstaff, Lacey 12 Clifton-Clyde 8-06.00 7-06.00 1 7 Brandt, Tegan 11 Frankfort 7-06.00 7-00.00 -- Bowser, Jaysie 9 Clifton-Clyde 8-00.00 NH -- Linck, Grace 10 Onaga 6-06.00 NH -- Randall, Bianca 10 Doniphan West 6-00.00 NH Girls Long Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Ebert, Emilee 10 Frankfort 17-05.00 16-08.75 10 2 Whelchel, Emilee 11 Rock Hills 17-01.75 15-06.25 8 3 Diederich, Brooke 12 Linn 16-06.50 15-03.50 6 4 Deters, Mariah 11 Axtell 16-09.75 14-09.25 4 5 Campbell, Alexandra 12 Leav-Immaculata 16-03.50 14-06.00 2 6 Doebele, Macy 10 Hanover 16-04.00 14-05.25 1 7 Ames, Belinda 11 Onaga 15-05.00 14-04.25 8 Schmidt, Karli 9 Leav-Immaculata 15-03.50 13-02.50 9 Campuzano, Lauren 10 White City 14-07.00 12-09.00 10 Fox, Tara 9 Frankfort 13-03.25 11-07.25 Girls Triple Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Whelchel, Emilee 11 Rock Hills 36-00.75 34-03.25 10 2 Sachse, Jordan 12 Leav-Immaculata 33-11.25 33-06.50 8 3 Doebele, Macy 10 Hanover 34-03.25 33-05.75 6 4 Deters, Mariah 11 Axtell 33-04.00 33-00.50 4 5 Diederich, Brooke 12 Linn 34-02.50 32-07.00 2 6 Peterson, Montana 9 Tescott 30-11.50 30-07.00 1 7 Zoeller, Brooklynn 9 Rand-Blue Valley 30-09.75 30-04.25 8 Schmidt, Karli 9 Leav-Immaculata 31-01.00 28-09.75 9 Ramirez, Mariah 10 Wetmore 28-09.00 27-09.50 -- Campuzano, Lauren 10 White City 30-05.00 ND -- Flowers, Ashley 9 Wetmore 27-02.00 ND Girls Shot Put Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Bowser, Baylie 12 Clifton-Clyde 36-04.00 34-01.50 10 2 Brockmeier, Holly 9 Hope 34-01.50 33-10.00 8 3 Lueger, Madison 10 Centralia 34-05.50 33-07.00 6 4 Elliott, Kathryn 10 Centralia 35-10.75 33-06.50 4 5 Rudolph, Gracie 12 Clifton-Clyde 33-05.00 32-10.00 2 6 Luedke, Brooke 12 Scandia-Pike Vly 35-00.00 32-00.00 1 7 Eilert, Kara 10 Beloit-St. Johns 32-03.00 31-09.50 8 Wallace, Shakeila 12 Linn 31-06.00 31-04.50 9 Hadle, Kaylee 11 Rock Hills 29-02.00 30-09.00 10 Mayginnes, Morgan 9 Onaga 30-10.00 30-06.00 11 Carmichael, Kinzey 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 28-08.75 27-09.00 12 Volle, Loriann 10 Axtell 31-01.00 27-03.00 13 Tommer, Allison 9 Frankfort 29-00.00 26-04.50 14 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth 9 Leav-Immaculata 28-02.00 24-01.00 15 Ackles, Allana 11 Leav-Immaculata 19-11.00 17-09.00 Girls Discus Throw Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Bowser, Baylie 12 Clifton-Clyde 94-08 107-02 10 2 Wright, Elizabeth 10 Rand-Blue Valley 106-07 102-04 8 3 York, Hunter 12 Linn 107-09 97-06 6 4 Duer, Shay 12 Onaga 94-08 96-09 4 5 Rumbo, Jade 10 Centralia 94-01 96-08 2 6 Luedke, Brooke 12 Scandia-Pike Vly 101-11 95-07 1 7 Okinedo, Kimberly 11 Hope 92-10 89-04 8 Eilert, Kara 10 Beloit-St. Johns 90-01 88-07 9 Volle, Loriann 10 Axtell 97-02 84-08 10 Tommer, Allison 9 Frankfort 71-06 79-09 11 Jacques, Megin 10 Frankfort 73-01 74-08 12 Carmichael, Kinzey 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 73-00 74-04 13 Murhy, Hanna 9 Doniphan West 56-08 58-03 14 Ackles, Allana 11 Leav-Immaculata 51-03 51-07 15 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth 9 Leav-Immaculata 52-00 41-10 Girls Javelin Throw Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Lueger, Madison 10 Centralia 141-06 144-07 10 2 Vaughn, Kaci 11 Frankfort 122-01 114-02 8 3 Buessing, Anna 12 Axtell 116-04 108-06 6 4 Duer, Shay 12 Onaga 109-04 106-09 4 5 Beier, Brooke 11 Linn 111-05 105-08 2 6 Bowser, Baylie 12 Clifton-Clyde 104-00 101-02 1 7 Bott, Magdalena 12 Linn 105-10 100-09 8 Conley, Jenri 10 Centralia 99-07 100-08 9 Sanford, Jordyn 10 White City 109-06 99-07 10 Cool, Logan 10 Glasco 94-07 95-11 11 Coffman, Emily 11 Clifton-Clyde 101-00 95-04 12 Buessing, Maryna 11 Axtell 102-09 91-04 13 Vandonge, Katelyn 10 Onaga 89-02 85-01 14 Zoeller, Brooklynn 9 Rand-Blue Valley 95-04 82-11 15 Mauerhan, Bergen 11 Rock Hills 104-11 80-10 16 Cassel, Allie 9 Rand-Blue Valley 90-02 77-05 17 Zabokrtsky, Kaitlyn 10 Burlingame 95-00 76-03 18 Pfrang, Alena 11 Wetmore 70-07 72-11 19 Rose, Emma 11 Frankfort 90-07 72-05 20 Todd-Nichol, Ellizabeth 9 Leav-Immaculata 54-00 67-06 21 Kline, Kristen 11 Burlingame 90-00 61-06 22 Sanford, Grace 10 Leav-Immaculata 58-00 56-09 Women - Class 1A - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Centralia 92 2) Hanover 58 3) Axtell 53 3) Beloit-St. John's 53 5) Frankfort 50 6) Randolph-Blue Valley 47.50 7) Linn 39 8) Clifton-Clyde 37 9) Mankato-Rock Hills 32 10) Onaga 20 11) Hope 19 11) Leavenworth-Immaculata 19 13) Wakefield 11 14) Doniphan West 10 14) Scandia-Pike Valley 10 16) Tescott 6 17) White City 1.50
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 200 Pm Cdt For Southeastern Phillips County... At 138 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Agra, Or Near Phillipsburg, Moving Northeast At 40 Mph. Hazard...up To Quarter Size Hail. Source...radar Indicated. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:39pmExpires: May 19, 2017 at 2:00pmTarget Area: Phillips
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Arkansas River At Arkansas City Affecting Cowley County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Arkansas River At Arkansas City. * From Sunday Evening Until Monday Morning. * At 12:00 Pm Friday The Stage Was 7.3 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:43pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 7:00amTarget Area: Cowley
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... East Central Pawnee County In South Central Kansas... * Until 1215 Am Cdt Saturday * At 1207 Pm Cdt, Water Was Reported Over The Roads Along Ash Creek North Of Larned. Up To Three Inches Of Rain Fell Last Night. An ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 12:15pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Pawnee
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * From This Morning Until Wednesday Evening. * At 7:00 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.0 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:43amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Lincoln
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Chapman Creek Near Chapman Affecting Dickinson County The Flood Warning Continues For The Chapman Creek Near Chapman. * Until Sunday Afternoon. * At 10:45 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.5 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:10amExpires: May 21, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Dickinson
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek At Easton Affecting Atchison And Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Stranger Creek At Easton. * Until Late Sunday Night. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:12amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Atchison; Leavenworth
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Napoleon Affecting Jackson...lafayette And Ray Counties. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:11amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 4:00amTarget Area: Doniphan
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Barton County In Central Kansas... * Until 630 Pm Cdt Friday * At 927 Am Cdt, Local Law Enforcement Reported Flooding Of Various Low-water Crossings And Poor Drainage Areas Across Barton County, ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 9:32amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Barton
Flood Warning
...the National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie Affecting Leavenworth County. The National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 8:22amExpires: May 23, 2017 at 12:06amTarget Area: Leavenworth