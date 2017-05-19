Frankfort 1A Regional Track Results – Boys – 5/18/2017

Licensed to Frankfort High School - KS HY-TEK's Meet Manager 5/18/2017 07:11 PM KSHSAA 2017 Regional Meet #21 - 5/18/2017 to 5/21/2017 Frankfort HS- Schroeder Field Results Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Peters, Lane 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 11.00 11.07Q 3 2 Whelchel, Rylee 9 Rock Hills 11.30 11.34Q 1 3 Barten, Jaryth 12 Hope 11.50 11.59Q 2 4 Ohlde, Nathanael 10 Clifton-Clyde 11.70 11.47Q 1 5 Finnegan, Sammy 11 Wakefield 11.50 11.49Q 3 6 Strickler, Cole 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 11.10 11.63Q 2 7 Gumm, Blake 10 Glasco 11.40 11.83 1 8 Garman, Tristyn 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 11.80 11.85 1 9 Broeckelman, Luke 12 Rock Hills 11.60 11.90 3 10 Dalinghaus, Garret 9 Frankfort 12.00 11.92 3 11 Beam, Drew 12 Rock Hills 11.60 12.02 2 12 Schwinn, Adam 10 Leav-Immaculata 11.90 12.07 2 13 Henninger, Beau 11 Wetmore 12.10 12.30 3 14 Hemenway, Michael 9 Wetmore 13.20 12.87 1 15 Smith, Dylan 9 Leav-Immaculata 12.30 12.90 2 Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Peters, Lane 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 11.07 10.88 10 2 Strickler, Cole 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 11.63 11.20 8 3 Whelchel, Rylee 9 Rock Hills 11.34 11.34 6 4 Finnegan, Sammy 11 Wakefield 11.49 11.36 4 5 Ohlde, Nathanael 10 Clifton-Clyde 11.47 11.48 2 6 Barten, Jaryth 12 Hope 11.59 11.67 1 Boys 200 Meter Dash Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Peters, Lane 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 22.90 23.29Q 1 2 Strickler, Cole 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 22.60 23.55Q 2 3 Colson, Zane 10 Rock Hills 24.40 24.13Q 1 4 Douglas, Brant 10 Clifton-Clyde 23.80 24.22Q 2 5 Bloom, Curtis 10 Wetmore 23.80 24.23Q 1 6 Finnegan, Sammy 11 Wakefield 24.10 24.41Q 2 7 Hardin, Chris 12 Wakefield 24.20 24.33 1 8 Gumm, Blake 10 Glasco 24.80 24.89 2 9 Henninger, Beau 11 Wetmore 25.40 24.90 1 10 McCosh, Dillon 10 Tescott 24.80 24.97 1 11 Kopp, Adam 12 Onaga 24.70 25.09 2 Boys 200 Meter Dash Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Peters, Lane 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 23.29 22.52 10 2 Strickler, Cole 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 23.55 23.38 8 3 Finnegan, Sammy 11 Wakefield 24.41 23.74 6 4 Colson, Zane 10 Rock Hills 24.13 23.82 4 5 Bloom, Curtis 10 Wetmore 24.23 23.89 2 6 Douglas, Brant 10 Clifton-Clyde 24.22 24.88 1 Boys 400 Meter Dash Class 1A =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Melvin, Brendan 12 Onaga 54.50 53.79 3 10 2 Marten, Logan 12 Onaga 54.30 54.47 3 8 3 Peters, William 10 Hanover 53.20 55.02 3 6 4 Levi, Brenden 12 Frankfort 53.90 55.57 3 4 5 Gore, Isaac 10 Centralia 55.00 56.16 3 2 6 Koch, Hunter 10 Axtell 55.60 56.32 2 1 7 Lewis, Trevin 10 Burlingame 54.50 56.48 3 8 Stilwell, Cade 12 White City 56.60 56.51 2 9 Barten, Jaryth 12 Hope 56.60 56.67 2 10 Garman, Tristyn 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 55.70 58.39 2 11 Mireles, Jesus 12 White City 56.20 58.62 2 12 Henninger, Beau 11 Wetmore 56.60 58.66 1 13 Schwinn, Adam 10 Leav-Immaculata 58.20 59.64 1 -- Marquis, Coby 9 Scandia-Pike Vly 59.90 NT 1 Boys 800 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Reeves, Anton 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 2:03.60 2:07.33 10 2 Cool, William Joseph 11 Glasco 2:11.80 2:09.91 8 3 Bates, Adam 11 Beloit-St. Johns 2:03.00 2:10.04 6 4 Zarybnicky, Adam 12 Hanover 2:05.70 2:10.35 4 5 Haverkamp, Kamble 9 Centralia 2:05.60 2:11.99 2 6 Montgomery, Anderson 10 Rand-Blue Valley 2:11.10 2:14.75 1 7 Schmitz, Oliver 12 Axtell 2:08.90 2:16.85 8 Parthemer, Colton 10 Frankfort 2:15.00 2:17.44 9 Sorell, Zach 11 Clifton-Clyde 2:12.00 2:18.07 10 Torres, Daniel 10 Tescott 2:16.90 2:19.01 11 Bates, Brandon 9 Beloit-St. Johns 2:10.20 2:19.66 12 Eilert, Mason 12 Beloit-St. Johns 2:08.00 2:20.16 13 Thomas, Cole 9 Burlingame 2:15.00 2:21.46 14 Hladky-Bailey, Jonathan 10 Wetmore 2:17.00 2:22.52 -- York, Daniel 9 Linn 2:14.70 NT Boys 1600 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Reeves, Anton 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 4:34.40 4:36.79 10 2 Lutgen, David 11 Beloit-St. Johns 4:36.00 4:37.47 8 3 Bates, Adam 11 Beloit-St. Johns 4:33.60 4:38.65 6 4 Shirley, Brodric 11 Frankfort 4:40.60 4:39.28 4 5 Deters, Burke 12 Axtell 4:45.50 4:47.75 2 6 Schmitz, Oliver 12 Axtell 4:46.90 5:03.89 1 7 York, Daniel 9 Linn 4:59.30 5:04.32 8 Montgomery, Anderson 10 Rand-Blue Valley 4:49.10 5:04.90 9 Engelken, Ransom 9 Centralia 5:10.40 5:24.55 10 Tate, Michael 10 White City 5:06.60 5:34.19 11 Briggs, Jordan 9 Burlingame 5:30.00 5:34.43 12 Smith, Dylan 9 Leav-Immaculata 5:30.50 5:40.88 13 Davidson, Kevin 10 Burlingame 5:37.00 5:41.21 14 Evans, Cody 9 Frankfort 5:48.00 5:44.69 Boys 3200 Meter Run Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Lutgen, David 11 Beloit-St. Johns 9:46.80 9:54.39 10 2 Shirley, Brodric 11 Frankfort 10:06.90 10:12.82 8 3 Deters, Burke 12 Axtell 10:14.70 10:17.06 6 4 Reeves, Anton 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 10:07.90 10:17.32 4 5 Bowen, Johnathan 12 Wakefield 10:23.80 10:22.46 2 6 Achten, Aaron 12 Wetmore 10:31.00 10:30.37 1 7 Kee, Drake 12 Beloit-St. Johns 11:30.00 10:40.48 8 Montgomery, Anderson 10 Rand-Blue Valley 10:36.10 11:30.54 9 Engelken, Ransom 9 Centralia 11:15.30 11:32.04 10 Whorton, Jonathan 10 Leav-Immaculata 12:40.60 11:51.32 11 Powell, Gabe 10 Doniphan West 13:29.00 11:55.94 -- Masters, Lucas 10 Burlingame 11:30.00 NT -- Adams, Elliot 10 Leav-Immaculata 11:53.00 NT Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Class 1A ============================================================================ Name Year School Seed Prelims H# ============================================================================ Preliminaries 1 Jeffrey, Brady 11 Rock Hills 16.30 16.98Q 2 2 Spehr, Michael 10 Clifton-Clyde 16.90 17.19Q 1 3 Dalinghaus, Garret 9 Frankfort 17.90 17.20Q 1 4 Steinbrock, Drake 10 Clifton-Clyde 17.50 17.95Q 2 5 Srna, Logan 11 Tescott 18.20 18.47Q 1 6 Rickard, Max 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 17.50 19.07Q 2 7 Schwartz, Aaron 10 Onaga 19.70 18.97 1 8 Hinkle, Mason 12 White City 17.10 19.16 1 9 Davis, Dakota 10 Glasco 18.70 19.47 2 10 Jensen, Ben 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 19.60 20.13 2 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Prelims Finals Points ================================================================================ Finals 1 Spehr, Michael 10 Clifton-Clyde 17.19 16.65 10 2 Jeffrey, Brady 11 Rock Hills 16.98 16.67 8 3 Dalinghaus, Garret 9 Frankfort 17.20 17.26 6 4 Rickard, Max 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 19.07 17.62 4 5 Steinbrock, Drake 10 Clifton-Clyde 17.95 18.01 2 6 Srna, Logan 11 Tescott 18.47 18.58 1 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Class 1A =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Boeckman, Dylan 11 Centralia 41.00 42.00 3 10 2 Jueneman, Michael 12 Hanover 41.30 42.58 3 8 3 Greenwood, Seth 10 Burlingame 43.50 43.49 3 6 4 Ohlde, Nathanael 10 Clifton-Clyde 43.80 44.00 3 4 5 Gunderson, Greg 12 Beloit-St. Johns 45.20 44.19 2 2 6 Pickering, Ashton 11 Wakefield 44.60 44.83 3 1 7 Hutfles, Joel 10 Wetmore 45.50 45.68 2 8 Rickard, Max 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 46.20 46.82 2 9 Dubbert, Kail 10 Beloit-St. Johns 45.20 46.88 2 10 Schwartz, Aaron 10 Onaga 47.70 46.94 1 11 Jensen, Ben 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 47.00 47.59 1 12 Srna, Logan 11 Tescott 46.60 48.14 1 13 Hinkle, Mason 12 White City 45.70 48.31 2 -- Jeffrey, Brady 11 Rock Hills 43.30 NT 3 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Class 1A =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Scandia-Pike Valley 45.50 44.68 2 10 1) Strickler, Cole 11 2) Payeur, Blaze 12 3) Garman, Tristyn 10 4) Peters, Lane 11 2 Mankato-Rock Hills 45.50 45.14 2 8 1) Whelchel, Rylee 9 2) Beam, Drew 12 3) Broeckelman, Luke 12 4) Colson, Zane 10 3 Clifton-Clyde 45.80 46.47 2 6 1) Barnes, Matt 12 2) Girard, Elias 11 3) Ohlde, Nathanael 10 4) Douglas, Brant 10 4 Centralia 46.56 1 4 1) Boeckman, Dylan 11 2) Quigley, Noah 9 3) Haverkamp, Kamble 9 4) Gore, Isaac 10 5 Wakefield 46.40 46.68 2 2 1) Colglazier, Jordan 12 2) Finnegan, Sammy 11 3) Pickering, Ashton 11 4) Hardin, Chris 12 6 Hanover 48.80 46.83 1 1 1) Cohorst, Cade 10 2) Atkins, Thomas 10 3) Jueneman, Michael 12 4) Naegele, Justin 10 7 Frankfort 47.80 47.56 1 1) Levi, Brenden 12 2) Parthemer, Colton 10 3) Dalinghaus, Garret 9 4) Thomas, Jaron 11 8 Axtell 47.10 47.60 2 1) Buessing, Nathaniel 10 2) Koch, Hunter 10 3) deKoning, Tristan 10 4) Swanson, Michael 11 9 Onaga 47.60 48.04 1 1) Kopp, Adam 12 2) Marten, Tanner 11 3) Marten, Logan 12 4) Melvin, Brendan 12 10 Leavenworth-Immaculata 48.60 50.63 1 1) Brigg, Anthony 12 2) Schwinn, Adam 10 3) Smith, Dylan 9 4) Whorton, Jonathan 10 -- Burlingame 46.70 DQ 2 1) Greenwood, Seth 10 2) Giffin, Montana 10 3) Noonan, Colton 11 4) Thompson, Jacob 11 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Class 1A =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Centralia 3:39.10 3:38.84 2 10 1) Gore, Isaac 10 2) Quigley, Noah 9 3) Haverkamp, Kamble 9 4) Boeckman, Dylan 11 2 Hanover 3:36.30 3:38.94 2 8 1) Stallbaumer, Daiken 10 2) Jueneman, Michael 12 3) Peters, William 10 4) Zarybnicky, Adam 12 3 Burlingame 3:39.00 3:39.13 2 6 1) Lewis, Trevin 10 2) Greenwood, Seth 10 3) Thompson, Jacob 11 4) Noonan, Colton 11 4 Onaga 3:44.20 3:40.64 2 4 1) Marten, Luke 12 2) Marten, Logan 12 3) Kopp, Adam 12 4) Melvin, Brendan 12 5 Beloit-St. John's 3:46.40 3:41.08 2 2 1) Gunderson, Greg 12 2) Eilert, Mason 12 3) Bates, Brandon 9 4) Bates, Adam 11 6 Clifton-Clyde 3:50.00 3:50.90 1 1 1) Douglas, Brant 10 2) Fahey, Shawn 12 3) Ohlde, Nathanael 10 4) Sorell, Zach 11 7 Wakefield 3:43.50 3:54.81 2 1) Finnegan, Sammy 11 2) Iseli, Kirk 12 3) Hardin, Chris 12 4) Colglazier, Jordan 12 8 Scandia-Pike Valley 3:50.70 3:56.68 1 1) Garman, Tristyn 10 2) Jensen, Ben 11 3) Flavin, Michael 10 4) Rickard, Max 11 9 Axtell 3:52.50 3:58.18 1 1) Buessing, Nathaniel 10 2) Swanson, Michael 11 3) Schmitz, Oliver 12 4) deKoning, Tristan 10 10 White City 3:54.60 4:00.78 1 1) Hinkle, Mason 12 2) Stilwell, Cade 12 3) Tate, Michael 10 4) VanHulten, Seppe 12 Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Class 1A ================================================================================ School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Beloit-St. John's 8:35.50 8:46.47 10 1) Eilert, Mason 12 2) Lutgen, David 11 3) Bates, Brandon 9 4) Bates, Adam 11 2 Axtell 8:56.60 8:51.52 8 1) Schmitz, Oliver 12 2) Porting, Blake 10 3) Buessing, Quinn 9 4) Deters, Burke 12 3 Hanover 8:45.20 8:52.84 6 1) Jueneman, Michael 12 2) Stallbaumer, Daiken 10 3) Schwartz, Taegan 9 4) Zarybnicky, Adam 12 4 Burlingame 9:08.00 8:55.79 4 1) Thomas, Cole 9 2) Noonan, Colton 11 3) Masters, Lucas 10 4) Lewis, Trevin 10 5 Wakefield 9:20.00 9:04.06 2 1) Bowen, Johnathan 12 2) Thompson, Jeffrey 11 3) Iseli, Kirk 12 4) Jackson, Kevin 10 6 Clifton-Clyde 9:13.00 9:18.07 1 1) Fahey, Shawn 12 2) Seifert, Christian 10 3) Sorell, Zach 11 4) Stenberg, Jacob 11 -- Frankfort 9:15.00 NT 1) Levi, Brenden 12 2) Bailey, Rylen 12 3) Estes, Trey 9 4) Parthemer, Colton 10 Boys High Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Dubbert, Davis 12 Beloit-St. Johns 6-06.00 6-07.00 10 2 Palen, Brady 9 Beloit-St. Johns 6-04.00 6-00.00 8 3 Peters, William 10 Hanover 6-00.00 J6-00.00 6 4 Naegele, Justin 10 Hanover 5-08.00 J6-00.00 4 5 VanHulten, Seppe 12 White City 5-08.00 5-06.00 2 6 Koch, Bradley 11 Clifton-Clyde 5-08.00 J5-06.00 1 -- Bellows, Carson 10 Glasco 5-07.00 NH -- Montgomery, Anderson 10 Rand-Blue Valley 5-08.00 NH -- Martin, Lane 11 Glasco 5-06.00 NH Boys Pole Vault Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Boeckman, Dylan 11 Centralia 14-01.00 13-06.00 10 2 Leblanc, Stephan 12 Centralia 13-09.00 13-00.00 8 3 Hasenkamp, Joshua 11 Centralia 11-06.00 11-06.00 6 4 Gengler, Ryan 12 Beloit-St. Johns 11-06.00 11-00.00 4 5 Stenberg, Jacob 11 Clifton-Clyde 11-00.00 J11-00.00 2 6 Dalinghaus, Garret 9 Frankfort 11-00.00 J11-00.00 1 -- Colson, Zane 10 Rock Hills 11-00.00 NH -- Pollman, Cody 11 Wakefield 11-06.00 NH -- Estes, Trey 9 Frankfort 9-00.00 NH Boys Long Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Strickler, Cole 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 22-02.00 18-09.75 10 2 Palen, Brady 9 Beloit-St. Johns 18-06.25 18-06.00 8 3 Atkins, Thomas 10 Hanover 19-10.00 18-03.75 6 4 Hardin, Chris 12 Wakefield 16-05.00 17-10.25 4 5 McCosh, Dillon 10 Tescott 19-03.50 17-08.75 2 6 Spiegel, Jacob 11 Rock Hills 19-03.50 17-00.50 1 7 Barnes, Matt 12 Clifton-Clyde 18-07.00 17-00.00 8 VanHulten, Seppe 12 White City 18-06.00 16-09.25 9 Cohorst, Cade 10 Hanover 18-10.50 16-07.50 10 Hemenway, Michael 9 Wetmore 14-07.00 16-05.00 11 Masters, Lucas 10 Burlingame 18-04.00 15-11.00 12 Colglazier, Jordan 12 Wakefield 17-10.25 15-10.50 13 Flavin, Michael 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 18-07.00 15-10.25 14 Bloom, Curtis 10 Wetmore 19-02.25 15-08.25 15 Whorton, Jonathan 10 Leav-Immaculata 16-05.50 13-04.50 -- Steinbrock, Drake 10 Clifton-Clyde 17-06.00 ND -- Schwinn, Adam 10 Leav-Immaculata 17-09.00 ND Boys Triple Jump Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Atkins, Thomas 10 Hanover 42-06.50 40-08.50 10 2 Bloom, Curtis 10 Wetmore 40-05.25 40-05.75 8 3 Dubbert, Davis 12 Beloit-St. Johns 40-02.75 40-03.75 6 4 Marten, Logan 12 Onaga 40-01.25 40-00.25 4 5 Stallbaumer, Daiken 10 Hanover 41-00.00 39-10.50 2 6 Spiegel, Jacob 11 Rock Hills 40-02.00 39-09.00 1 7 Quigley, Noah 9 Centralia 38-11.50 37-09.25 8 Torres, Daniel 10 Tescott 38-00.25 37-02.00 9 Barnes, Matt 12 Clifton-Clyde 38-04.00 36-10.50 10 Cool, William Joseph 11 Glasco 37-04.00 36-08.50 11 Hutfles, Joel 10 Wetmore 37-08.00 36-00.50 12 Flavin, Michael 10 Scandia-Pike Vly 38-07.50 34-05.00 -- VanHulten, Seppe 12 White City 38-03.00 ND -- Girard, Elias 11 Clifton-Clyde 36-06.00 ND -- Hardin, Chris 12 Wakefield 38-09.25 ND Boys Shot Put Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Rowland, Trenton 12 Wetmore 45-05.00 46-01.25 10 2 Emanuel, Carlos 11 Hanover 44-06.00 46-00.50 8 3 VonHoltz, Brian 12 Wakefield 48-08.00 45-10.00 6 4 Lee, Tristan 11 Burlingame 50-04.00 44-04.75 4 5 Lee, Zachory 11 White City 46-00.00 44-01.25 2 6 Peters, Chance 12 Linn 46-07.00 43-07.50 1 7 Eilert, Austin 11 Rock Hills 42-07.50 41-08.50 8 Steinlage, Daegan 10 Centralia 38-04.50 39-02.50 9 Ross, Lance 12 Frankfort 43-08.50 38-05.50 10 Vandorn, Derek 10 Centralia 43-01.75 37-09.00 11 Armstrong, Josh 12 Frankfort 39-09.00 36-03.75 12 Marten, Tanner 11 Onaga 40-06.00 36-03.00 12 Schmitz, Josh 12 Linn 39-06.50 36-03.00 14 Kussman, Kaizer 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 38-04.00 35-08.00 15 Carson, Joey 12 White City 38-06.00 34-07.75 16 Miller, Normon 10 Doniphan West 33-03.00 33-10.50 17 Brigg, Anthony 12 Leav-Immaculata 36-01.00 33-06.00 -- Anderson, Dennis 12 Doniphan West 31-00.25 ND Boys Discus Throw Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Judy, Jacob 12 Wakefield 138-00 144-07 10 2 Steinlage, Daegan 10 Centralia 135-01 143-02 8 3 Dubbert, Davis 12 Beloit-St. Johns 136-09 136-09 6 4 Eilert, Austin 11 Rock Hills 131-06 132-00 4 5 Emanuel, Carlos 11 Hanover 124-02 127-11 2 6 Wright, Michael 12 Rand-Blue Valley 132-10 127-02 1 7 Runft, Mason 12 Scandia-Pike Vly 130-01 126-02 8 Lee, Tristan 11 Burlingame 125-00 120-09 9 Ross, Lance 12 Frankfort 120-07 119-08 10 Schmitz, Josh 12 Linn 137-00 114-08 11 Durland, Caleb 11 Centralia 127-05 113-04 12 Carson, Joey 12 White City 118-06 111-05 13 Peters, Chance 12 Linn 116-04 109-10 14 Miller, Normon 10 Doniphan West 110-03 109-05 15 Armstrong, Josh 12 Frankfort 108-07 100-08 16 Lee, Zachory 11 White City 116-08 98-11 17 Brigg, Anthony 12 Leav-Immaculata 93-06 95-07 18 Rowland, Trenton 12 Wetmore 99-01 94-11 19 Kussman, Kaizer 11 Scandia-Pike Vly 90-04 93-10 -- Anderson, Dennis 12 Doniphan West 104-01 ND Boys Javelin Throw Class 1A ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Hasenkamp, Joshua 11 Centralia 169-08 172-08 10 2 Dubbert, Davis 12 Beloit-St. Johns 172-03 168-09 8 3 Runft, Mason 12 Scandia-Pike Vly 156-04 163-05 6 4 Cooper, Dillon 11 Linn 147-11 158-11 4 5 Diederich, Kevin 11 Hanover 158-06 157-04 2 6 Bruna, Carter 10 Hanover 159-03 154-03 1 7 Kurtz, Cameron 12 Tescott 160-00 141-06 8 Hutfles, Joel 10 Wetmore 141-03 140-04 9 Melvin, Brendan 12 Onaga 144-10 135-01 10 Carson, Joey 12 White City 133-06 128-09 11 Marten, Tanner 11 Onaga 128-10 123-05 12 Koch, Bradley 11 Clifton-Clyde 130-00 112-10 13 Joseph, Brian 9 Frankfort 106-05 108-08 14 Armstrong, Brandon 9 Frankfort 105-01 104-01 15 Gagnon, Asher 10 White City 114-08 104-00 16 Baublit, Seth 11 Doniphan West 100-03 86-08 -- Brigg, Anthony 12 Leav-Immaculata 110-05 ND -- Jeffrey, Brady 11 Rock Hills 158-09 ND Men - Class 1A - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Beloit-St. John's 94 2) Scandia-Pike Valley 90 3) Hanover 74 4) Centralia 70 5) Wakefield 37 6) Mankato-Rock Hills 32 7) Clifton-Clyde 30 8) Onaga 26 9) Frankfort 23 10) Wetmore 21 11) Burlingame 20 12) Axtell 18 13) Glasco 8 14) Linn 5 15) White City 4 16) Tescott 3 17) Randolph-Blue Valley 2 18) Hope 1
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 200 Pm Cdt For Southeastern Phillips County... At 138 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Agra, Or Near Phillipsburg, Moving Northeast At 40 Mph. Hazard...up To Quarter Size Hail. Source...radar Indicated. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:39pmExpires: May 19, 2017 at 2:00pmTarget Area: Phillips
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Arkansas River At Arkansas City Affecting Cowley County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Arkansas River At Arkansas City. * From Sunday Evening Until Monday Morning. * At 12:00 Pm Friday The Stage Was 7.3 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:43pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 7:00amTarget Area: Cowley
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... East Central Pawnee County In South Central Kansas... * Until 1215 Am Cdt Saturday * At 1207 Pm Cdt, Water Was Reported Over The Roads Along Ash Creek North Of Larned. Up To Three Inches Of Rain Fell Last Night. An ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 12:15pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Pawnee
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * From This Morning Until Wednesday Evening. * At 7:00 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.0 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:43amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Lincoln
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Chapman Creek Near Chapman Affecting Dickinson County The Flood Warning Continues For The Chapman Creek Near Chapman. * Until Sunday Afternoon. * At 10:45 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.5 Feet. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:10amExpires: May 21, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Dickinson
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek At Easton Affecting Atchison And Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Stranger Creek At Easton. * Until Late Sunday Night. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:12amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Atchison; Leavenworth
Flood Warning
...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Napoleon Affecting Jackson...lafayette And Ray Counties. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:11amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 4:00amTarget Area: Doniphan
Flood Warning
The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Barton County In Central Kansas... * Until 630 Pm Cdt Friday * At 927 Am Cdt, Local Law Enforcement Reported Flooding Of Various Low-water Crossings And Poor Drainage Areas Across Barton County, ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 9:32amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Barton
Flood Warning
...the National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie Affecting Leavenworth County. The National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie. ...Read More.
Effective: May 19, 2017 at 8:22amExpires: May 23, 2017 at 12:06amTarget Area: Leavenworth