Frankfort 1A Regional Track Results – Boys – 5/18/2017

By
Derek Nester
- 
Licensed to Frankfort High School - KS HY-TEK's Meet Manager 5/18/2017 07:11 PM
            KSHSAA 2017 Regional Meet #21 - 5/18/2017 to 5/21/2017             
                         Frankfort HS- Schroeder Field                         
                                    Results                                    
 
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Peters, Lane              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       11.00      11.07Q  3 
  2 Whelchel, Rylee            9 Rock Hills             11.30      11.34Q  1 
  3 Barten, Jaryth            12 Hope                   11.50      11.59Q  2 
  4 Ohlde, Nathanael          10 Clifton-Clyde          11.70      11.47Q  1 
  5 Finnegan, Sammy           11 Wakefield              11.50      11.49Q  3 
  6 Strickler, Cole           11 Scandia-Pike Vly       11.10      11.63Q  2 
  7 Gumm, Blake               10 Glasco                 11.40      11.83   1 
  8 Garman, Tristyn           10 Scandia-Pike Vly       11.80      11.85   1 
  9 Broeckelman, Luke         12 Rock Hills             11.60      11.90   3 
 10 Dalinghaus, Garret         9 Frankfort              12.00      11.92   3 
 11 Beam, Drew                12 Rock Hills             11.60      12.02   2 
 12 Schwinn, Adam             10 Leav-Immaculata        11.90      12.07   2 
 13 Henninger, Beau           11 Wetmore                12.10      12.30   3 
 14 Hemenway, Michael          9 Wetmore                13.20      12.87   1 
 15 Smith, Dylan               9 Leav-Immaculata        12.30      12.90   2 
 
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Peters, Lane              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       11.07      10.88   10   
  2 Strickler, Cole           11 Scandia-Pike Vly       11.63      11.20    8   
  3 Whelchel, Rylee            9 Rock Hills             11.34      11.34    6   
  4 Finnegan, Sammy           11 Wakefield              11.49      11.36    4   
  5 Ohlde, Nathanael          10 Clifton-Clyde          11.47      11.48    2   
  6 Barten, Jaryth            12 Hope                   11.59      11.67    1   
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Peters, Lane              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       22.90      23.29Q  1 
  2 Strickler, Cole           11 Scandia-Pike Vly       22.60      23.55Q  2 
  3 Colson, Zane              10 Rock Hills             24.40      24.13Q  1 
  4 Douglas, Brant            10 Clifton-Clyde          23.80      24.22Q  2 
  5 Bloom, Curtis             10 Wetmore                23.80      24.23Q  1 
  6 Finnegan, Sammy           11 Wakefield              24.10      24.41Q  2 
  7 Hardin, Chris             12 Wakefield              24.20      24.33   1 
  8 Gumm, Blake               10 Glasco                 24.80      24.89   2 
  9 Henninger, Beau           11 Wetmore                25.40      24.90   1 
 10 McCosh, Dillon            10 Tescott                24.80      24.97   1 
 11 Kopp, Adam                12 Onaga                  24.70      25.09   2 
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Peters, Lane              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       23.29      22.52   10   
  2 Strickler, Cole           11 Scandia-Pike Vly       23.55      23.38    8   
  3 Finnegan, Sammy           11 Wakefield              24.41      23.74    6   
  4 Colson, Zane              10 Rock Hills             24.13      23.82    4   
  5 Bloom, Curtis             10 Wetmore                24.23      23.89    2   
  6 Douglas, Brant            10 Clifton-Clyde          24.22      24.88    1   
 
Boys 400 Meter Dash Class 1A
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Melvin, Brendan           12 Onaga                  54.50      53.79   3  10   
  2 Marten, Logan             12 Onaga                  54.30      54.47   3   8   
  3 Peters, William           10 Hanover                53.20      55.02   3   6   
  4 Levi, Brenden             12 Frankfort              53.90      55.57   3   4   
  5 Gore, Isaac               10 Centralia              55.00      56.16   3   2   
  6 Koch, Hunter              10 Axtell                 55.60      56.32   2   1   
  7 Lewis, Trevin             10 Burlingame             54.50      56.48   3 
  8 Stilwell, Cade            12 White City             56.60      56.51   2 
  9 Barten, Jaryth            12 Hope                   56.60      56.67   2 
 10 Garman, Tristyn           10 Scandia-Pike Vly       55.70      58.39   2 
 11 Mireles, Jesus            12 White City             56.20      58.62   2 
 12 Henninger, Beau           11 Wetmore                56.60      58.66   1 
 13 Schwinn, Adam             10 Leav-Immaculata        58.20      59.64   1 
 -- Marquis, Coby              9 Scandia-Pike Vly       59.90         NT   1 
 
Boys 800 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Reeves, Anton             11 Scandia-Pike Vly     2:03.60    2:07.33   10   
  2 Cool, William Joseph      11 Glasco               2:11.80    2:09.91    8   
  3 Bates, Adam               11 Beloit-St. Johns     2:03.00    2:10.04    6   
  4 Zarybnicky, Adam          12 Hanover              2:05.70    2:10.35    4   
  5 Haverkamp, Kamble          9 Centralia            2:05.60    2:11.99    2   
  6 Montgomery, Anderson      10 Rand-Blue Valley     2:11.10    2:14.75    1   
  7 Schmitz, Oliver           12 Axtell               2:08.90    2:16.85  
  8 Parthemer, Colton         10 Frankfort            2:15.00    2:17.44  
  9 Sorell, Zach              11 Clifton-Clyde        2:12.00    2:18.07  
 10 Torres, Daniel            10 Tescott              2:16.90    2:19.01  
 11 Bates, Brandon             9 Beloit-St. Johns     2:10.20    2:19.66  
 12 Eilert, Mason             12 Beloit-St. Johns     2:08.00    2:20.16  
 13 Thomas, Cole               9 Burlingame           2:15.00    2:21.46  
 14 Hladky-Bailey, Jonathan   10 Wetmore              2:17.00    2:22.52  
 -- York, Daniel               9 Linn                 2:14.70         NT  
 
Boys 1600 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Reeves, Anton             11 Scandia-Pike Vly     4:34.40    4:36.79   10   
  2 Lutgen, David             11 Beloit-St. Johns     4:36.00    4:37.47    8   
  3 Bates, Adam               11 Beloit-St. Johns     4:33.60    4:38.65    6   
  4 Shirley, Brodric          11 Frankfort            4:40.60    4:39.28    4   
  5 Deters, Burke             12 Axtell               4:45.50    4:47.75    2   
  6 Schmitz, Oliver           12 Axtell               4:46.90    5:03.89    1   
  7 York, Daniel               9 Linn                 4:59.30    5:04.32  
  8 Montgomery, Anderson      10 Rand-Blue Valley     4:49.10    5:04.90  
  9 Engelken, Ransom           9 Centralia            5:10.40    5:24.55  
 10 Tate, Michael             10 White City           5:06.60    5:34.19  
 11 Briggs, Jordan             9 Burlingame           5:30.00    5:34.43  
 12 Smith, Dylan               9 Leav-Immaculata      5:30.50    5:40.88  
 13 Davidson, Kevin           10 Burlingame           5:37.00    5:41.21  
 14 Evans, Cody                9 Frankfort            5:48.00    5:44.69  
 
Boys 3200 Meter Run Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Lutgen, David             11 Beloit-St. Johns     9:46.80    9:54.39   10   
  2 Shirley, Brodric          11 Frankfort           10:06.90   10:12.82    8   
  3 Deters, Burke             12 Axtell              10:14.70   10:17.06    6   
  4 Reeves, Anton             11 Scandia-Pike Vly    10:07.90   10:17.32    4   
  5 Bowen, Johnathan          12 Wakefield           10:23.80   10:22.46    2   
  6 Achten, Aaron             12 Wetmore             10:31.00   10:30.37    1   
  7 Kee, Drake                12 Beloit-St. Johns    11:30.00   10:40.48  
  8 Montgomery, Anderson      10 Rand-Blue Valley    10:36.10   11:30.54  
  9 Engelken, Ransom           9 Centralia           11:15.30   11:32.04  
 10 Whorton, Jonathan         10 Leav-Immaculata     12:40.60   11:51.32  
 11 Powell, Gabe              10 Doniphan West       13:29.00   11:55.94  
 -- Masters, Lucas            10 Burlingame          11:30.00         NT  
 -- Adams, Elliot             10 Leav-Immaculata     11:53.00         NT  
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
============================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed    Prelims  H#
============================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Jeffrey, Brady            11 Rock Hills             16.30      16.98Q  2 
  2 Spehr, Michael            10 Clifton-Clyde          16.90      17.19Q  1 
  3 Dalinghaus, Garret         9 Frankfort              17.90      17.20Q  1 
  4 Steinbrock, Drake         10 Clifton-Clyde          17.50      17.95Q  2 
  5 Srna, Logan               11 Tescott                18.20      18.47Q  1 
  6 Rickard, Max              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       17.50      19.07Q  2 
  7 Schwartz, Aaron           10 Onaga                  19.70      18.97   1 
  8 Hinkle, Mason             12 White City             17.10      19.16   1 
  9 Davis, Dakota             10 Glasco                 18.70      19.47   2 
 10 Jensen, Ben               11 Scandia-Pike Vly       19.60      20.13   2 
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals  Points
================================================================================
Finals
  1 Spehr, Michael            10 Clifton-Clyde          17.19      16.65   10   
  2 Jeffrey, Brady            11 Rock Hills             16.98      16.67    8   
  3 Dalinghaus, Garret         9 Frankfort              17.20      17.26    6   
  4 Rickard, Max              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       19.07      17.62    4   
  5 Steinbrock, Drake         10 Clifton-Clyde          17.95      18.01    2   
  6 Srna, Logan               11 Tescott                18.47      18.58    1   
 
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Class 1A
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Boeckman, Dylan           11 Centralia              41.00      42.00   3  10   
  2 Jueneman, Michael         12 Hanover                41.30      42.58   3   8   
  3 Greenwood, Seth           10 Burlingame             43.50      43.49   3   6   
  4 Ohlde, Nathanael          10 Clifton-Clyde          43.80      44.00   3   4   
  5 Gunderson, Greg           12 Beloit-St. Johns       45.20      44.19   2   2   
  6 Pickering, Ashton         11 Wakefield              44.60      44.83   3   1   
  7 Hutfles, Joel             10 Wetmore                45.50      45.68   2 
  8 Rickard, Max              11 Scandia-Pike Vly       46.20      46.82   2 
  9 Dubbert, Kail             10 Beloit-St. Johns       45.20      46.88   2 
 10 Schwartz, Aaron           10 Onaga                  47.70      46.94   1 
 11 Jensen, Ben               11 Scandia-Pike Vly       47.00      47.59   1 
 12 Srna, Logan               11 Tescott                46.60      48.14   1 
 13 Hinkle, Mason             12 White City             45.70      48.31   2 
 -- Jeffrey, Brady            11 Rock Hills             43.30         NT   3 
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Class 1A
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Scandia-Pike Valley                                 45.50      44.68   2  10   
     1) Strickler, Cole 11              2) Payeur, Blaze 12               
     3) Garman, Tristyn 10              4) Peters, Lane 11                
  2 Mankato-Rock Hills                                  45.50      45.14   2   8   
     1) Whelchel, Rylee 9               2) Beam, Drew 12                  
     3) Broeckelman, Luke 12            4) Colson, Zane 10                
  3 Clifton-Clyde                                       45.80      46.47   2   6   
     1) Barnes, Matt 12                 2) Girard, Elias 11               
     3) Ohlde, Nathanael 10             4) Douglas, Brant 10              
  4 Centralia                                                      46.56   1   4   
     1) Boeckman, Dylan 11              2) Quigley, Noah 9                
     3) Haverkamp, Kamble 9             4) Gore, Isaac 10                 
  5 Wakefield                                           46.40      46.68   2   2   
     1) Colglazier, Jordan 12           2) Finnegan, Sammy 11             
     3) Pickering, Ashton 11            4) Hardin, Chris 12               
  6 Hanover                                             48.80      46.83   1   1   
     1) Cohorst, Cade 10                2) Atkins, Thomas 10              
     3) Jueneman, Michael 12            4) Naegele, Justin 10             
  7 Frankfort                                           47.80      47.56   1 
     1) Levi, Brenden 12                2) Parthemer, Colton 10           
     3) Dalinghaus, Garret 9            4) Thomas, Jaron 11               
  8 Axtell                                              47.10      47.60   2 
     1) Buessing, Nathaniel 10          2) Koch, Hunter 10                
     3) deKoning, Tristan 10            4) Swanson, Michael 11            
  9 Onaga                                               47.60      48.04   1 
     1) Kopp, Adam 12                   2) Marten, Tanner 11              
     3) Marten, Logan 12                4) Melvin, Brendan 12             
 10 Leavenworth-Immaculata                              48.60      50.63   1 
     1) Brigg, Anthony 12               2) Schwinn, Adam 10               
     3) Smith, Dylan 9                  4) Whorton, Jonathan 10           
 -- Burlingame                                          46.70         DQ   2 
     1) Greenwood, Seth 10              2) Giffin, Montana 10             
     3) Noonan, Colton 11               4) Thompson, Jacob 11             
 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Class 1A
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Centralia                                         3:39.10    3:38.84   2  10   
     1) Gore, Isaac 10                  2) Quigley, Noah 9                
     3) Haverkamp, Kamble 9             4) Boeckman, Dylan 11             
  2 Hanover                                           3:36.30    3:38.94   2   8   
     1) Stallbaumer, Daiken 10          2) Jueneman, Michael 12           
     3) Peters, William 10              4) Zarybnicky, Adam 12            
  3 Burlingame                                        3:39.00    3:39.13   2   6   
     1) Lewis, Trevin 10                2) Greenwood, Seth 10             
     3) Thompson, Jacob 11              4) Noonan, Colton 11              
  4 Onaga                                             3:44.20    3:40.64   2   4   
     1) Marten, Luke 12                 2) Marten, Logan 12               
     3) Kopp, Adam 12                   4) Melvin, Brendan 12             
  5 Beloit-St. John's                                 3:46.40    3:41.08   2   2   
     1) Gunderson, Greg 12              2) Eilert, Mason 12               
     3) Bates, Brandon 9                4) Bates, Adam 11                 
  6 Clifton-Clyde                                     3:50.00    3:50.90   1   1   
     1) Douglas, Brant 10               2) Fahey, Shawn 12                
     3) Ohlde, Nathanael 10             4) Sorell, Zach 11                
  7 Wakefield                                         3:43.50    3:54.81   2 
     1) Finnegan, Sammy 11              2) Iseli, Kirk 12                 
     3) Hardin, Chris 12                4) Colglazier, Jordan 12          
  8 Scandia-Pike Valley                               3:50.70    3:56.68   1 
     1) Garman, Tristyn 10              2) Jensen, Ben 11                 
     3) Flavin, Michael 10              4) Rickard, Max 11                
  9 Axtell                                            3:52.50    3:58.18   1 
     1) Buessing, Nathaniel 10          2) Swanson, Michael 11            
     3) Schmitz, Oliver 12              4) deKoning, Tristan 10           
 10 White City                                        3:54.60    4:00.78   1 
     1) Hinkle, Mason 12                2) Stilwell, Cade 12              
     3) Tate, Michael 10                4) VanHulten, Seppe 12            
 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Class 1A
================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Beloit-St. John's                                 8:35.50    8:46.47   10   
     1) Eilert, Mason 12                2) Lutgen, David 11               
     3) Bates, Brandon 9                4) Bates, Adam 11                 
  2 Axtell                                            8:56.60    8:51.52    8   
     1) Schmitz, Oliver 12              2) Porting, Blake 10              
     3) Buessing, Quinn 9               4) Deters, Burke 12               
  3 Hanover                                           8:45.20    8:52.84    6   
     1) Jueneman, Michael 12            2) Stallbaumer, Daiken 10         
     3) Schwartz, Taegan 9              4) Zarybnicky, Adam 12            
  4 Burlingame                                        9:08.00    8:55.79    4   
     1) Thomas, Cole 9                  2) Noonan, Colton 11              
     3) Masters, Lucas 10               4) Lewis, Trevin 10               
  5 Wakefield                                         9:20.00    9:04.06    2   
     1) Bowen, Johnathan 12             2) Thompson, Jeffrey 11           
     3) Iseli, Kirk 12                  4) Jackson, Kevin 10              
  6 Clifton-Clyde                                     9:13.00    9:18.07    1   
     1) Fahey, Shawn 12                 2) Seifert, Christian 10          
     3) Sorell, Zach 11                 4) Stenberg, Jacob 11             
 -- Frankfort                                         9:15.00         NT  
     1) Levi, Brenden 12                2) Bailey, Rylen 12               
     3) Estes, Trey 9                   4) Parthemer, Colton 10           
 
Boys High Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Dubbert, Davis            12 Beloit-St. Johns     6-06.00    6-07.00   10   
  2 Palen, Brady               9 Beloit-St. Johns     6-04.00    6-00.00    8   
  3 Peters, William           10 Hanover              6-00.00   J6-00.00    6   
  4 Naegele, Justin           10 Hanover              5-08.00   J6-00.00    4   
  5 VanHulten, Seppe          12 White City           5-08.00    5-06.00    2   
  6 Koch, Bradley             11 Clifton-Clyde        5-08.00   J5-06.00    1   
 -- Bellows, Carson           10 Glasco               5-07.00         NH  
 -- Montgomery, Anderson      10 Rand-Blue Valley     5-08.00         NH  
 -- Martin, Lane              11 Glasco               5-06.00         NH  
 
Boys Pole Vault Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Boeckman, Dylan           11 Centralia           14-01.00   13-06.00   10   
  2 Leblanc, Stephan          12 Centralia           13-09.00   13-00.00    8   
  3 Hasenkamp, Joshua         11 Centralia           11-06.00   11-06.00    6   
  4 Gengler, Ryan             12 Beloit-St. Johns    11-06.00   11-00.00    4   
  5 Stenberg, Jacob           11 Clifton-Clyde       11-00.00  J11-00.00    2   
  6 Dalinghaus, Garret         9 Frankfort           11-00.00  J11-00.00    1   
 -- Colson, Zane              10 Rock Hills          11-00.00         NH  
 -- Pollman, Cody             11 Wakefield           11-06.00         NH  
 -- Estes, Trey                9 Frankfort            9-00.00         NH  
 
Boys Long Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Strickler, Cole           11 Scandia-Pike Vly    22-02.00   18-09.75   10   
  2 Palen, Brady               9 Beloit-St. Johns    18-06.25   18-06.00    8   
  3 Atkins, Thomas            10 Hanover             19-10.00   18-03.75    6   
  4 Hardin, Chris             12 Wakefield           16-05.00   17-10.25    4   
  5 McCosh, Dillon            10 Tescott             19-03.50   17-08.75    2   
  6 Spiegel, Jacob            11 Rock Hills          19-03.50   17-00.50    1   
  7 Barnes, Matt              12 Clifton-Clyde       18-07.00   17-00.00  
  8 VanHulten, Seppe          12 White City          18-06.00   16-09.25  
  9 Cohorst, Cade             10 Hanover             18-10.50   16-07.50  
 10 Hemenway, Michael          9 Wetmore             14-07.00   16-05.00  
 11 Masters, Lucas            10 Burlingame          18-04.00   15-11.00  
 12 Colglazier, Jordan        12 Wakefield           17-10.25   15-10.50  
 13 Flavin, Michael           10 Scandia-Pike Vly    18-07.00   15-10.25  
 14 Bloom, Curtis             10 Wetmore             19-02.25   15-08.25  
 15 Whorton, Jonathan         10 Leav-Immaculata     16-05.50   13-04.50  
 -- Steinbrock, Drake         10 Clifton-Clyde       17-06.00         ND  
 -- Schwinn, Adam             10 Leav-Immaculata     17-09.00         ND  
 
Boys Triple Jump Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Atkins, Thomas            10 Hanover             42-06.50   40-08.50   10   
  2 Bloom, Curtis             10 Wetmore             40-05.25   40-05.75    8   
  3 Dubbert, Davis            12 Beloit-St. Johns    40-02.75   40-03.75    6   
  4 Marten, Logan             12 Onaga               40-01.25   40-00.25    4   
  5 Stallbaumer, Daiken       10 Hanover             41-00.00   39-10.50    2   
  6 Spiegel, Jacob            11 Rock Hills          40-02.00   39-09.00    1   
  7 Quigley, Noah              9 Centralia           38-11.50   37-09.25  
  8 Torres, Daniel            10 Tescott             38-00.25   37-02.00  
  9 Barnes, Matt              12 Clifton-Clyde       38-04.00   36-10.50  
 10 Cool, William Joseph      11 Glasco              37-04.00   36-08.50  
 11 Hutfles, Joel             10 Wetmore             37-08.00   36-00.50  
 12 Flavin, Michael           10 Scandia-Pike Vly    38-07.50   34-05.00  
 -- VanHulten, Seppe          12 White City          38-03.00         ND  
 -- Girard, Elias             11 Clifton-Clyde       36-06.00         ND  
 -- Hardin, Chris             12 Wakefield           38-09.25         ND  
 
Boys Shot Put Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Rowland, Trenton          12 Wetmore             45-05.00   46-01.25   10   
  2 Emanuel, Carlos           11 Hanover             44-06.00   46-00.50    8   
  3 VonHoltz, Brian           12 Wakefield           48-08.00   45-10.00    6   
  4 Lee, Tristan              11 Burlingame          50-04.00   44-04.75    4   
  5 Lee, Zachory              11 White City          46-00.00   44-01.25    2   
  6 Peters, Chance            12 Linn                46-07.00   43-07.50    1   
  7 Eilert, Austin            11 Rock Hills          42-07.50   41-08.50  
  8 Steinlage, Daegan         10 Centralia           38-04.50   39-02.50  
  9 Ross, Lance               12 Frankfort           43-08.50   38-05.50  
 10 Vandorn, Derek            10 Centralia           43-01.75   37-09.00  
 11 Armstrong, Josh           12 Frankfort           39-09.00   36-03.75  
 12 Marten, Tanner            11 Onaga               40-06.00   36-03.00  
 12 Schmitz, Josh             12 Linn                39-06.50   36-03.00  
 14 Kussman, Kaizer           11 Scandia-Pike Vly    38-04.00   35-08.00  
 15 Carson, Joey              12 White City          38-06.00   34-07.75  
 16 Miller, Normon            10 Doniphan West       33-03.00   33-10.50  
 17 Brigg, Anthony            12 Leav-Immaculata     36-01.00   33-06.00  
 -- Anderson, Dennis          12 Doniphan West       31-00.25         ND  
 
Boys Discus Throw Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Judy, Jacob               12 Wakefield             138-00     144-07   10   
  2 Steinlage, Daegan         10 Centralia             135-01     143-02    8   
  3 Dubbert, Davis            12 Beloit-St. Johns      136-09     136-09    6   
  4 Eilert, Austin            11 Rock Hills            131-06     132-00    4   
  5 Emanuel, Carlos           11 Hanover               124-02     127-11    2   
  6 Wright, Michael           12 Rand-Blue Valley      132-10     127-02    1   
  7 Runft, Mason              12 Scandia-Pike Vly      130-01     126-02  
  8 Lee, Tristan              11 Burlingame            125-00     120-09  
  9 Ross, Lance               12 Frankfort             120-07     119-08  
 10 Schmitz, Josh             12 Linn                  137-00     114-08  
 11 Durland, Caleb            11 Centralia             127-05     113-04  
 12 Carson, Joey              12 White City            118-06     111-05  
 13 Peters, Chance            12 Linn                  116-04     109-10  
 14 Miller, Normon            10 Doniphan West         110-03     109-05  
 15 Armstrong, Josh           12 Frankfort             108-07     100-08  
 16 Lee, Zachory              11 White City            116-08      98-11  
 17 Brigg, Anthony            12 Leav-Immaculata        93-06      95-07  
 18 Rowland, Trenton          12 Wetmore                99-01      94-11  
 19 Kussman, Kaizer           11 Scandia-Pike Vly       90-04      93-10  
 -- Anderson, Dennis          12 Doniphan West         104-01         ND  
 
Boys Javelin Throw Class 1A
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Hasenkamp, Joshua         11 Centralia             169-08     172-08   10   
  2 Dubbert, Davis            12 Beloit-St. Johns      172-03     168-09    8   
  3 Runft, Mason              12 Scandia-Pike Vly      156-04     163-05    6   
  4 Cooper, Dillon            11 Linn                  147-11     158-11    4   
  5 Diederich, Kevin          11 Hanover               158-06     157-04    2   
  6 Bruna, Carter             10 Hanover               159-03     154-03    1   
  7 Kurtz, Cameron            12 Tescott               160-00     141-06  
  8 Hutfles, Joel             10 Wetmore               141-03     140-04  
  9 Melvin, Brendan           12 Onaga                 144-10     135-01  
 10 Carson, Joey              12 White City            133-06     128-09  
 11 Marten, Tanner            11 Onaga                 128-10     123-05  
 12 Koch, Bradley             11 Clifton-Clyde         130-00     112-10  
 13 Joseph, Brian              9 Frankfort             106-05     108-08  
 14 Armstrong, Brandon         9 Frankfort             105-01     104-01  
 15 Gagnon, Asher             10 White City            114-08     104-00  
 16 Baublit, Seth             11 Doniphan West         100-03      86-08  
 -- Brigg, Anthony            12 Leav-Immaculata       110-05         ND  
 -- Jeffrey, Brady            11 Rock Hills            158-09         ND  
 
               Men - Class 1A - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
    1) Beloit-St. John's           94        2) Scandia-Pike Valley        90   
    3) Hanover                     74        4) Centralia                  70   
    5) Wakefield                   37        6) Mankato-Rock Hills         32   
    7) Clifton-Clyde               30        8) Onaga                      26   
    9) Frankfort                   23       10) Wetmore                    21   
   11) Burlingame                  20       12) Axtell                     18   
   13) Glasco                       8       14) Linn                        5   
   15) White City                   4       16) Tescott                     3   
   17) Randolph-Blue Valley         2       18) Hope                        1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR