KVA All-Star Volleyball Rosters Set; Match June 3rd In Topeka

May 18, 2017, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2017 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 3rd, 2017, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 6:30 pm.
The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.
This year’s participants are:
BLUE TEAM & COLLEGIATE PLANS
Lexie Longbine – Emporia HS – Washburn
Camryn Blanton – Shawnee Mission West HS – Pittsburg State
Taryn Burks – Leavenworth HS – Oklahoma Baptist
Payton Gannaway – Lawrence Free State HS – Missouri U of Science & Tech
Emily Regier – Newton HS – Pittsburg State
Anna Buessing – Axtell HS – Washburn
Rachel Dossett – McPherson HS – Undecided
Cassidy Crites – Central Plains HS – Undecided
Valerie Golder – Shawnee Heights HS – Emporia State
Ryann Flax – Garden Plain HS – Neosho County Community
Payton Meader – Waverly HS – Eckerd College – FL
Madison Woody – Douglass HS – Friends
BLUE COACHES:
Melissa Segovia – Rose Hill HS
Pamela Buessing – Axtell HS
Jessica Kopp – Blue Valley West HS
RED TEAM & COLLEGIATE PLANS
Jadan Heinz – Rose Hill HS – Newman
Jade Askren – Wichita Campus HS – Johnson County Community
Hunter Mussetter – Wamego HS – Kansas State
Jazz Sweet – Shawnee Heights HS – Nebraska
Ally Offerdahl – Shawnee Mission East HS – Central Missouri
Kelsey Gordon – Emporia HS – Washburn
Claudia Hess – Abilene HS – Butler County Community
Olivia Baus – LaCrosse HS – Kansas State
Madison Freund – Cheney HS – Wichita State
Nia Bishop – Derby HS – Pittsburg State
Cassidy Haufler – Centralia HS – Kansas State
Rachel Rhyner – Blue Valley West HS – Washington Univ – St. Louis
RED COACHES:
Leanna Braddy – Douglass HS
Laura Curry – Shawnee Heights HS
Marcia Junker – Republic County HS